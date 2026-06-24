Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - DEWELPRO has published a seasonal pet safety resource for Canadian dog owners, focusing on flea, tick, and mosquito exposure risks associated with increased outdoor activity during the summer months. The guide is now available on the company's website at dewelpro.com.





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The publication addresses a pattern that animal health professionals have documented over successive warm-weather seasons: dogs spending extended time in outdoor environments during summer months face elevated contact risk with common parasites and biting insects, often in settings that owners may not immediately associate with pest activity.

The guide outlines the environments most commonly associated with pest exposure, including grassed areas, shaded garden spaces, damp lawns, and locations near standing water, settings frequently encountered during everyday summer outings in urban and suburban Canadian communities.

Among the specific risks covered in the publication:

Ticks can attach beneath a dog's fur and remain undetected for extended periods, particularly around the ears, neck, underbelly, and between the toes. Early detection through routine coat checks following outdoor time is identified in the guide as a key preventive practice.

Fleas introduced on a dog's coat during an outdoor outing can establish within indoor environments, spreading into carpeting, furniture, and bedding before owners observe visible signs on the animal itself.

Mosquitoes, active particularly during evening hours, represent an additional exposure risk during outdoor summer activity and are addressed alongside flea and tick prevention in the publication.

The guide also covers practical considerations for dog owners, including the importance of maintaining consistent pest prevention routines through the full duration of the summer season rather than responding reactively following visible signs of exposure.





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In conjunction with the publication, DEWELPRO is drawing attention to its DEWEL flea and tick collar for dogs, a continuous-wear prevention product formulated with plant-derived aromatic compounds. The collar incorporates cinnamon oil, eucalyptus oil, lavender oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, and linaloe oil, released gradually through a flexible TPE base over time. The product is adjustable to 25 inches and is intended for dogs eight weeks of age and older. DEWELPRO notes that dogs with frequent water exposure, including those that swim regularly or spend time near lakes or waterways, may require closer monitoring and earlier product replacement.

The summer pet safety guide is available now at dewelpro.com.

About DEWELPRO LLC

DEWELPRO LLC is a pet care company specializing in flea, tick, and mosquito prevention products for dogs. The company is headquartered at 34 N Franklin Ave, Ste 687 1739, Pinedale, WY, United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302657

Source: Nextenco LLC