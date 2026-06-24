30°Ningbo Short Film Festival: 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition·Switzerland Screening Concludes Successfully

GENEVA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth stop of the 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition·Switzerland Screening was successfully held at the University of Geneva on June 19 local time. Serving as a vital cultural bridge linking China and Switzerland, the event fully presented an authentic and vibrant urban image of Ningbo to local Swiss audiences through diverse visual art presentations.





Post-screening Cultural Salon at 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition·Switzerland Screening

The event comprised three well-organized core sections: Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening, Post-screening Cultural Salon and Ningbo Culture Showcase. Seven outstanding films, carefully selected from award-winning works of the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival over the past two years, were screened onsite. Attracting more than 130 local participants, the event vividly displayed Ningbo's unique urban scenery, profound cultural heritage and the dynamic artistic vitality of emerging young Chinese creators.

The screened works include youth-focused short films Wisdom tooth, All matters will pass, So Long Mom andThe Poison Cat, which showcase young Chinese filmmakers' creativity and artistic competence. Three Ningbo Theme Films, One Moment Ningbo and In Ningbo, Enjoy included, present the city's distinctive features and daily charm for overseas audiences.

The Post-screening Cultural Salon gathered distinguished guests, including University of Geneva scholars, experienced Ningbo-born musicians residing in Switzerland, association leaders and official representatives from the Geneva Confucius Institute. They exchanged in-depth views on visual aesthetics, cross-cultural communication and future Sino-Swiss artistic and tourism cooperation. Guests acknowledged that these intimate short films effectively bridge cultural gaps and underpin long-term bilateral exchanges, hoping to organize Swiss young artists and filmmakers to conduct field creation and academic research in Ningbo.

The onsite Ningbo Culture Showcase offered immersive cultural experiences with delicate themed postcards, featured cultural and creative souvenirs, and detailed tourism brochures, inspiring many attendees to carry out tourism visits, academic studies and artistic creation in Ningbo. As an innovative overseas communication practice, the event effectively boosts Ningbo's global influence through integrated modes of film viewing, cultural dialogue and city promotion. The ongoing overseas tour will continue in Madrid and Berlin to deepen high-quality two-way Sino-foreign cultural exchanges.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/762e93ba-b991-46e2-a27c-585dcec71dcb

Contacts 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival https://www.nbfestival.com/ LIU YANZHU info1@nbfestival.com