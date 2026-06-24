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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Honeycomb Insurance Expands into Nevada, Delivering Precision Underwriting and Stable Coverage to a Constrained Market

Less than a month after announcing a $40 million funding round, the digital insurer expands into Nevada, enabling agents to place well-managed properties of any age with fast, property-level pricing, stable renewals, and consistent underwriting

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, a fast-growing digital insurer specializing in landlord and condominium associations, today announced that it has begun writing policies in Nevada, expanding its footprint into another key market across the western United States.

The expansion comes less than one month after Honeycomb announced a $40 million funding round and follows the company's recent launches in Kansas and Missouri, continuing its rapid growth across the country.

Nevada has become an increasingly challenging market for agents placing coverage for condominium associations, apartment buildings, and single-family rental portfolios. Many agents face limited carrier options, tighter underwriting requirements, and fewer solutions for well-maintained older properties that often fall outside traditional carrier appetite.

Fully integrated into Honeycomb's digital platform, agents can quote and bind policies in minutes using only a property address for initial eligibility. The platform evaluates each property individually, enabling fast, accurate pricing and consistent underwriting regardless of building age. As a result, agents gain consistent underwriting and stable renewals for well-managed properties, even as other carriers tighten or exit the market.

At launch, agents will have access to Honeycomb's admitted and non-admitted habitational products, as well as excess liability coverage, allowing them to place a broader range of risks through a single platform while maintaining a consistent underwriting and billing experience.

"Nevada is another example of a market where agents are being asked to do more with fewer carrier options," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Our technology allows us to evaluate every property on its own merits, giving agents access to fast, accurate pricing and stable coverage for well-managed properties, including many that traditional carriers often overlook. We're excited to bring that approach to Nevada and continue expanding our footprint across the country."

Honeycomb Insurance now covers more than $100 billion in insured assets across 24 states, with continued expansion planned throughout the year. The company has scaled significantly while maintaining underwriting discipline at the core of its strategy, enabling competitive pricing and stable renewals across changing market conditions.

About Honeycomb Insurance:

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products across 24 states, covering over 70% of the US population. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $100 billion in insured assets.

Contact Information:

Ofir Zimber
ofirz@tellny.com
+1 347 843 5223

SOURCE: Honeycomb



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-expands-into-nevada-delivering-precision-underwr-1179225

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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