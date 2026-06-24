New River Electrical Corporation: New River Electrical Appoints Jerod Steigenberger as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer

GRANVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / New River Electrical Corporation (NRE), a leading employee-owned electrical contractor with a growing national footprint, announced today that Jerod Steigenberger has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Treasurer. Steigenberger will lead the company's financial strategy and operations as NRE continues expanding its national footprint while strengthening the employee-ownership culture that has defined the company for decades.

This appointment reflects NRE's continued commitment to disciplined growth, operational excellence, long-term independence, and protecting and creating sustainable value for its employee-owners. As the company continues scaling nationwide and evolving its operational capabilities, strengthening financial leadership remains a critical priority.

As CFO, Steigenberger will provide strategic and operational leadership across NRE's financial organization, helping align financial strategy with the company's ESOP ownership culture, long-term growth objectives, and commitment to future generations of employee-owners. His role will focus heavily on supporting scalable growth, strengthening financial systems and processes, and serving as a strategic partner to NRE's executive leadership team and Board of Directors.

"Jerod brings the experience, strategic mindset, and servant-leadership approach needed to help position NRE for the future," said Ike Poe, President and CEO of NRE. "Beyond his qualifications, what stood out throughout the selection process was his commitment to our employee-owners, his collaborative leadership style, and his ability to connect financial strategy with operational execution."

JEROD STEIGENBERGER BRINGS MORE THAN TWO DECADES OF EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE

Steigenberger brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across finance, operations, and strategy within construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and service-based organizations. Throughout his career, he has served in CFO, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and President roles supporting companies ranging from $100 million to $7 billion in revenue across publicly traded, private-equity-backed, family-owned, and employee-owned organizations. He is known for developing high-performing teams, mentoring future leaders, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Most recently, he served as CFO for Helix Traffic Solutions, a national traffic infrastructure company. Prior to Helix, Steigenberger served as President and COO at Bassett Mechanical, where he successfully led growth and operational transformation initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held executive finance leadership roles with Oshkosh Corporation's Defense Segment, supporting complex government contracting and defense programs.

His background includes strategic finance, operational leadership, digital transformation, mergers and acquisitions, ERP implementation, long-range planning, and building scalable organizations that support sustainable growth. In addition to his executive leadership experience, Steigenberger served on the Board of Directors of J.M. Grimstad, an employee-owned company, where he advised on strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and long-term value creation for employee-owners.

"NRE stood out to me because of its strong culture, employee-ownership mindset, and commitment to long-term success," said Steigenberger. "Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to help organizations grow by aligning financial strategy with operational execution and investing in great people. What excites me most about this opportunity is the ability to support NRE's continued growth while helping strengthen the financial foundation that supports its independence and creates lasting value for employee-owners."

Steigenberger earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Marquette University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

ABOUT NEW RIVER ELECTRICAL CORPORATION

Founded in 1953, NRE is a nationwide, 100%-employee-owned electrical contractor specializing in high-voltage construction, utility upgrades, transmission, distribution, and industrial projects. With more than 2,500 employees, the company delivers complex projects through a disciplined national platform with regional execution. NRE delivers services nationwide and supports customers through offices in Roanoke and Cloverdale, Virginia; Granville and Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Phoenix, Arizona; Ontario, California; and Fort Worth, Texas.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Nicole Rosario, MBA

Nrosario@nrec.net

614.264.4667

newriverelectrical.com

SOURCE: New River Electrical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/new-river-electrical-appoints-jerod-steigenberger-as-chief-financial-officer-and-1180212