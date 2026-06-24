Avid Launches Fundraising Operating System 4, Adding AI Features That Build Audiences and Draft Campaigns

FOS 4 introduces tools that analyze a nonprofit's fundraising program, identify opportunities, build target audiences, and draft campaigns within the organization's existing systems, with staff reviewing the work before it is sent.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Avid, a fundraising software company serving nonprofits, today released Fundraising Operating System 4 (FOS 4), an update that expands the platform's agentic AI from reporting on an organization's data to identifying opportunities and preparing the work to act on them. In each of the new features, a user reviews and approves the output before any message is sent.

The release also changes how the timing of campaign work is determined. Rather than relying on a fixed annual calendar, the platform analyzes a program on an ongoing basis and surfaces opportunities as they emerge.

"For decades, fundraising has run on the calendar - campaigns planned months ahead, whether or not that's when donors needed to hear from a team," said Ray Gary, CEO of Avid. "That era is ending. With FOS 4, the donors set the timing, not the calendar: our agentic platform watches each program and surfaces what matters now, the moment it matters. We believe that's a fundamentally different way to run a development office."

"Most fundraising software shows you your data and leaves the work to you," said Kevin Peters, founder of Avid. "FOS 4 takes on more of that work - finding the opportunity, building the audience, and drafting the campaign - while keeping a person in control of what actually goes out."

What's new in FOS 4

Suggested Audiences. Each month, Avid analyzes a nonprofit's program, identifies an opportunity, and builds a recommended audience, including a description of who is in it and the data behind why it was surfaced. Users can save, export, or use it in a campaign.

Smart Plays. Users can describe a campaign they need in plain language, and Avid's AI assistant, Edna, drafts the full campaign - strategy, audience, and messages - for review. The feature complements Avid's existing catalog of prebuilt campaign templates, called Playbooks.

Prioritization with explanations. FOS 4 weighs additional signals when ranking what needs attention and explains why a given metric is prioritized over others.

Customizable dashboard. Users can build role-based home screens, pinning the charts, audiences, and views they use, with options to share, schedule, or export them. The dashboard supports up to five boards per user.

Expanded AI assistant and email access. Edna has a dedicated area in the platform, can generate campaign images, and answers account-level questions. FOS 4 also allows users to reply to their dashboard digest or email Edna directly to ask questions about their data; responses include summaries and secure links to the underlying reports rather than the data itself.

Data and security

According to Avid, the platform's recommendations are based on a corpus of more than 8,000 controlled fundraising experiments and more than 650 million donor interactions. Donor identifiers are tokenized before data reaches the AI model, the company states it does not train its models on customer data, and Avid is SOC 2 Type II compliant.

Availability

FOS 4 is available to Avid customers as of June 24, 2026, with no installation required. Additional information is available at avidai.com.

About Avid

Avid is a fundraising software company that works across the tools nonprofits already use to identify fundraising opportunities, build audiences, and draft campaigns for staff review. The company is based in Dallas, Texas, and is SOC 2 Type II compliant. More information is available at avidai.com.

Media contact: Stephen Boudreau, Chief Marketing Officer, press@avidai.com

SOURCE: Avid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/avid-launches-fundraising-operating-system-4-adding-ai-features-t-1181123