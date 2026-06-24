WorldIPI LLC: Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, President of the EDTV Network, Announces Major Progress on the EDTV Box Connecting to Any Standard Smart TV

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, pioneering educator, medical leader, and President of the EDTV Network, today announced significant advancements in the development of the EDTV Box - a breakthrough device designed to connect to virtually any standard smart television and deliver individualized education at scale.

The EDTV Box is engineered to ingest virtually any curriculum, from K-12 to postgraduate programs, and use advanced AI to understand the content and deliver it in the unique way each individual learns. "The educational system designs programs for one size fits all, knowing that each student learns in their own way," said Dr. Ross-Lee. "EDTV changes that. A curriculum designed for millions can now be separated and personalized so each student learns in the way that works best for them."

EDTV Network will operate on a subscription model, enabling schools, districts, and organizations to input mass-designed curricula that the EDTV Box then transforms into individualized learning experiences. The system is built to support general education, home schooling, continuing education, and specialized learning needs.

"While general use needs to be addressed with teachers and educators on a global scale, our projects will start with special education and with communities whose cultural disadvantages are not typically addressed using conventional means," Dr. Ross-Lee added. "The system will also integrate with telemedicine and, with appropriate guardrails, provide active companionship and psychological well-being support."

Dr. Ross-Lee emphasized the importance of responsible AI adoption. "I know people are concerned about AI, but it is here and we must learn to control it and put it into our systems effectively before it controls us. It is here to stay."

The EDTV Box will plug directly into any television and create a persistent AI guide - chosen by the user - who remains available for instruction, conversation, and support. Guides will be offered in 40 languages, enabling global reach and cultural adaptability.

The EDTV Network platform is built on patented and patent-pending technologies developed by founder and co-inventor Lisa Pamintuan and represented by WorldIPI.com.

The device is expected to retail to school districts, organizations, and educational programs for approximately $50, with an estimated $25 per month average cost for AI token usage. These costs are anticipated to be covered by districts or special-needs programs. The system is designed to scale to millions of students worldwide.

"EDTV Network is committed to working with teachers, educators, doctors, and professionals to increase the quality of education while minimizing disruption to those who have served - and continue to serve - our communities," said Dr. Ross-Lee.

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ABOUT DR. BARBARA ROSS-LEE, D.O.

Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., FACOFP, is one of the most influential leaders in American medical education, health policy, and osteopathic medicine. She currently serves as President of the American Osteopathic Foundation and President-designate of the Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine at Morgan State University, where she is leading the development of the first osteopathic medical school at a historically Black college or university.

A historic trailblazer, Dr. Ross-Lee is the first African American woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school, a milestone achieved during her leadership of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She later held senior executive roles at the New York Institute of Technology, including Vice President for Health Sciences and Medical Affairs, interim Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Inaugural Dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State University, where she also served as CEO of its Academic Health Centers.

Dr. Ross-Lee is a nationally recognized authority on healthcare policy, primary care, minority health, women's health, rural health, and workforce development. She is the founding director of the AOA Health Policy Fellowship Program and the Training in Policy Studies (TIPS) Program, which have shaped generations of physician-leaders in health policy and research. She has advised federal and state agencies and served on the Institute of Medicine's Consensus Committee on the Governance and Financing of Graduate Medical Education.

A former Captain in the U.S. Naval Reserves Medical Corps, Dr. Ross-Lee has chaired major national organizations including the AACOM Council of Presidents, the AOA Council on Pre-doctoral Education, and the Board of the Association of Academic Health Centers. A widely published scholar and international lecturer, she has received eight honorary degrees and numerous national awards. In recognition of her lifelong impact on diversity and inclusion in medicine, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) named its national Barbara Ross-Lee, DO Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award in her honor.

Dr. Ross-Lee continues to shape the future of medical education and health equity, championing culturally responsive, community-centered, and inclusive approaches to training the next generation of physicians. She has influenced policy on primary care access, rural health, diversity in medicine, and the modernization of medical training. Her leadership at EDTV Network reflects her long-standing commitment to educational equity, technological innovation, and culturally responsive learning systems.

Dr. Ross-Lee comes from a family with a long history of achievement in the arts and public life, including her sister Diana Ross, whose career is widely recognized around the world.

ABOUT LISA PAMINTUAN, J. D. (also known as Eylsia Nicolas)

Lisa Pamintuan - known in the music world as Eylsia Nicolas - is the founder and co-inventor behind the patented and patent-pending technologies powering the EDTV Network. Her career spans elite athletics, intellectual property, education, entertainment, and global product development.

A former professional tennis player, Pamintuan became the youngest winner of the Irish Open and later competed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She went on to serve as a record company executive, a college president, a fashion designer, and a singer-songwriter whose music is now approaching half a billion views across Asia.

Her combined expertise in technology, global media, and education drives her leadership in developing EDTV's individualized AI learning systems and next-generation educational platforms.

ABOUT EDTV NETWORK

EDTV Network is a next-generation educational broadcasting and technology company developing patented and patent-pending systems that deliver truly individualized learning through any standard smart television. Built on the Individualized Adaptive Learning (IAL) framework created by founder and co-inventor Lisa Pamintuan, EDTV Network transforms mass-designed curricula into personalized learning experiences tailored to each learner's cognitive profile, interests, cultural background, and developmental needs.

The EDTV platform integrates advanced AI, real-time content adaptation, and a low-cost hardware device - the EDTV Box - to make individualized education accessible at scale for schools, districts, families, and global communities. Its mission is to create equitable, culturally aware, AI-driven learning environments that expand opportunity for all learners, including those with special education needs and those facing cultural or systemic barriers.

EDTV Network is building a global educational infrastructure designed for the Intelligence Revolution, ensuring that AI strengthens human potential, supports educators, and expands access to high-quality learning for millions of students worldwide.

ABOUT WORLDIPI.COM LLC

WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company holds hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology, and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds; and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb established a separate division for Spector's patents, including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market; as well as hundreds of other technologies.

www.worldipi.com

Media contact

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

561-681-8250

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

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