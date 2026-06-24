Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Kenzy Sanchez, Founder and CEO of Elevate Market KS, has announced a formal business partnership with Yasmine Daher to co-found EMKSoftware, an artificial intelligence and marketing automation platform currently in development. The company is backed by a reported valuation of $42 million and is now making its website available for early access ahead of a full commercial launch.

EMKSoftware is being developed as an intelligent platform for enterprise-level organizations, designed to analyze marketing needs, deliver actionable recommendations, and automate repetitive operational workflows. The platform also includes a consultation booking feature, allowing clients to connect directly with specialist team members for step-by-step implementation support when additional guidance is needed. In practical terms, the system is intended to function as an interactive digital tool through which businesses can receive structured guidance, automate certain workflows, and access direct human support - all within a single interface.

The partnership brings together Sanchez's background in luxury brand strategy and Daher's focus on software and automation development, with the shared goal of building a platform that bridges the gap between intelligent technology and practical business decision-making.





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Kenzy Sanchez, 20, is the Founder and CEO of Elevate Market KS, a luxury branding and strategic marketing agency valued by private investors at over $85 million.

The agency specializes in brand positioning, strategic growth, and long-term reputation management for premium clients across international markets. Operating on an invite-only model, Elevate Market KS works with a select portfolio of high-end hotels, fashion houses, and lifestyle brands. Sanchez has described the company's approach as centered on discretion and strategy rather than mass exposure - a philosophy reflected in how she has approached building EMKSoftware as well.

Yasmine Daher joins as Co-Founder of EMKSoftware, bringing her focus on software development and intelligent automation to the venture. The two founders share a vision of making AI-driven tools more accessible and genuinely useful for enterprise organizations navigating an increasingly complex digital environment.

About the Platform

EMKSoftware is designed to function as an intelligent business and marketing assistant for large organizations. The platform is intended to help clients understand their marketing position, receive data-informed strategic guidance, and automate time-consuming operational processes - all within a single interface.

For organizations requiring additional support beyond the platform's automated capabilities, a built-in booking system allows clients to schedule direct consultations with EMKSoftware team members, who provide guided, step-by-step assistance tailored to their specific needs.

The EMKSoftware website is now available for early access. A controlled preview phase is currently underway, with select enterprise clients invited to explore the platform ahead of its full commercial release. Pricing, availability, and additional feature details will be announced as development milestones are reached.

"Marketing for enterprise organizations has grown increasingly complex," said Kenzy Sanchez, Founder and CEO of Elevate Market KS. "The goal with EMKSoftware is to give organizations access to both intelligent automation and direct strategic support in one place - so they are not left having to choose between technology and human guidance."

"Automation should help organizations make better decisions, not just faster ones," said Yasmine Daher, Co-Founder of EMKSoftware. "That is the standard we are working toward with every part of this platform."

As development continues, Elevate Market KS and EMKSoftware have said they plan to share additional updates regarding platform access, feature rollout, and launch timing.

About Elevate Market KS

Elevate Market KS is a global luxury branding and strategic marketing agency founded by Kenzy Sanchez. The company is valued by private investors at over $85 million and specializes in brand positioning, strategic growth, and long-term reputation management for premium clients across international markets. The agency works with a select portfolio of high-end hotels, fashion houses, and lifestyle brands on an invite-only basis. For more information, visit https://www.elevatemarketks.com.

About EMKSoftware

EMKSoftware is an AI-powered marketing automation and intelligent business platform co-founded by Kenzy Sanchez and Yasmine Daher. Currently in development, the platform is designed to help enterprise organizations automate marketing operations, access data-driven strategic recommendations, and connect with specialist consultants for implementation support. Early website access is now available ahead of the platform's full commercial launch.

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Source: NewWay Software