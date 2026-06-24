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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Energizing a Sustainable Future | Dyness Showcases New-Generation Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 June, Intersolar Europe 2026, Europe's largest and most influential solar industry exhibition, officially opened in Munich, Germany. Under the theme "Energizing a Sustainable Future," Dyness, "The leading global energy storage solution provider", presented a portfolio of innovations spanning residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. Together with industry partners from around the world, the company explored emerging opportunities and trends shaping the next phase of the energy transition.

Europe's energy storage market is shifting from policy-driven expansion to value-driven growth. With dynamic electricity pricing, advancing power market reforms and rising flexibility requirements, energy storage is increasingly serving as a critical bridge between renewable generation, consumption and the grid. Enhancing the storability, mobility and dispatchability of renewable energy has become a key industry priority.

Germany, one of Europe's most representative energy storage markets, remains both a benchmark for the region's energy transition and a strategic pillar of Dyness' global development. Through continuous investment in local service capabilities and partner ecosystems, Dyness has strengthened the connection between technological innovation and evolving market needs. Its participation at Intersolar Europe 2026 reflects both its latest advances in product development and system integration, and its long-term commitment to supporting Europe's clean energy transition.

Throughout the exhibition, the Dyness booth attracted strong interest from customers, partners and industry professionals. Alongside upgraded C&I solutions DH200F-C260 and DH200Y--C260, Dyness also showcased the overseas launches of AquaVolt, SolarCube 2 and STACK 314, highlighting its expanding product portfolio and innovation strength.

To meet rapidly growing demand for balcony energy storage systems across Europe, Dyness introduced AquaVolt and SolarCube 2.AquaVolt integrates seamlessly with existing PV systems through plug-and-play installation, broad microinverter compatibility and intelligent energy management, helping households maximise solar self-consumption, reduce electricity costs and ensure reliable backup power. SolarCube 2 features modular hybrid architecture, multi-MPPT support and AI-driven optimisation to enhance energy efficiency and returns. With rapid installation, ultra-quiet operation and wide-temperature adaptability, both solutions enable smarter, more efficient household energy management.

So far, Dyness has secured 244 patents, with products and services deployed in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. Guided by its strategy of Globalization, Tech Development and Service Advantages, Dyness remains committed to advancing innovation and empowering a smarter, greener and more sustainable energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999906/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/energizing-a-sustainable-future--dyness-showcases-new-generation-energy-storage-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302809472.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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