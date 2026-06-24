Amplify Capital Group Reports Record Quarter, Closing Approximately $450 Million in Car Wash Transactions

Firm Surpasses $700 Million in Closed Transactions Over the Trailing Nine Months and Remains on Pace to Exceed $1 Billion for the Year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Amplify Capital Group announced today that it has completed approximately $450 million in car wash transaction volume during the second quarter, representing more than 40 locations across four separate transactions and marking a record quarter for the firm.

The milestone further reinforces Amplify's position as the leading advisory firm serving the car wash industry.

Due to transaction confidentiality requirements and customary deal restrictions, specific transaction details cannot be disclosed. However, the aggregate volume reflects continued investor confidence, strategic consolidation activity, and increasing momentum throughout the car wash sector.

"This quarter reflects the strength of the market and the quality of opportunities that continue to emerge across the industry," said Chris Jenks, CFA, Managing Partner and CEO of Amplify Capital Group. "For a period of time, many participants remained on the sidelines waiting for greater clarity around interest rates, capital markets, and broader economic conditions. What we're seeing now is a meaningful release of pent-up demand as buyers, sellers, and capital providers regain confidence and move forward with strategic transactions."

The firm's recent activity highlights continued institutional interest in the car wash sector, driven by attractive unit economics, recurring revenue characteristics, and long-term industry fundamentals. Aligned buyer and seller expectations are driving deals to close.

Jeff Pavone, Founder of Amplify Capital Group, noted that improving market conditions have helped accelerate transaction activity across multiple buyer categories.

"Market participants have become increasingly comfortable with the current operating and financing environment," said Pavone. "As confidence has returned, we've seen strategic buyers, financial sponsors, and operators actively pursue opportunities that align with their growth objectives. The level of engagement we're experiencing today is significantly stronger than what we saw just a year ago."

Amplify Capital Group expects transaction activity to remain robust through the remainder of the year as capital continues to flow into the sector and operators seek strategic growth opportunities.

Amplify currently represents multiple high-quality chains, with roughly $500 million in opportunities actively on the market, if interested please contact us.

About Amplify Capital Group

Amplify Capital Group is a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the car wash industry. The firm provides strategic advisory, transaction execution, capital markets expertise, and valuation services to founders, operators, private equity firms, and strategic buyers across North America. Amplify Capital Group is committed to helping clients maximize value and achieve their long-term strategic objectives through customized, data-driven advisory solutions.

Contact:

Leila Adnani, Chief Marketing Officer

Ladnani@amplifycapgroup.com

480-581-1000

SOURCE: Amplify Capital Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/amplify-capital-group-reports-record-quarter-closing-approximately-4-1181740