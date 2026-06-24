Kihei, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy has been serving Hawaii residents statewide for the past 5 years, shipping custom prescription medications to patients across every island in the state. With a new Oahu location in the works, the pharmacy is expanding its physical footprint to meet the growing demand for personalized prescription solutions throughout Hawaii.





Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy has announced plans to open a new location on Oahu



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The plans to expand come as demand for personalized prescription solutions continues to grow across Hawaii. Patients, healthcare providers, veterinarians, and pet owners increasingly seek customized medication options that address specific treatment requirements. According to the company, strengthening their presence across the state is intended to improve access to those solutions, better supporting communities located across multiple islands.

Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy on Maui currently serves customers throughout Hawaii from its Maui-based compounding facility, supported by island-wide shipping capabilities. This statewide reach has allowed the pharmacy to serve residents across every island while maintaining efficient prescription fulfillment and delivery throughout the state.

As part of its continued growth, Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy plans to open a new location on Oahu soon. The additional site is expected to increase in-person service capacity and strengthen the company's presence within one of Hawaii's largest population centers. While further details regarding the opening will be announced at a later date, the location is intended to support continued growth and improve accessibility for customers across the islands.





Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy Brings Personalized Prescription Solutions to Hawaii Residents and Plans to Open New Oahu Location



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With demand for compounded medication on Maui and across Hawaii continuing to increase, the new Oahu location represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing growth. By preparing to open a new physical location on the neighboring island, Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy is deepening its ability to serve residents throughout Hawaii while supporting future demand for personalized prescription solutions.

About Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy

Wailea People & Paws Pharmacy is a specialty compounding pharmacy located in the Wailea Gateway Center in Kihei, Maui, Hawaii. Founded by Dr. Briana Anton PharmD, the pharmacy operates a state-of-the-art USP 797 and USP 800-certified compounding lab and serves patients and pets throughout Hawaii with custom compound medications, BHRT, IV hydration therapy, veterinary compounding, and medical-grade skincare. Island-wide shipping ensures that all Hawaii residents have access to personalized prescription solutions regardless of their location.





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Source: GetFeatured