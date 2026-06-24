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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 17:36 Uhr
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True Green Capital Management LLC Acquires 20.3 Megawatts of Operating Solar Assets

WESTPORT, Conn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC"), a specialized renewable energy infrastructure investment firm, acquired, through one of its managed private funds, on June 22, 2026 approximately 20.3 megawatts DC of operating solar assets from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 PLC and VCT 2 PLC.

The acquisition consists of six projects located across the United Kingdom that have operated since 2011. Each project benefits from a 25-year Feed in Tariff contracted through 2036, short term Power Purchase Agreements with established UK energy retailers and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin.

"This transaction marks TGC's second take private of UK-listed assets and reflects our continued conviction in the opportunities available within this segment of the market. With deep specialist sector knowledge, extensive public market experience, and strong execution capabilities, TGC is well-positioned to identify and pursue further acquisitions of this nature," said Panos Ninios, co-Founder and co-Managing Partner.

"As operating assets mature, technical expertise becomes a key driver of long-term value creation. Our differentiated in-house asset management and repowering capabilities allow us to capture value-enhancing opportunities, optimize performance, and generate meaningful upside for our investors," said Sam Salisbury, Managing Director, Europe.

Shoosmiths served as legal counsel to TGC.

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager with a focus on distributed power generation in the U.S. and Europe. The Firm is based in Westport, Connecticut with an office in London, England.

Founded in July 2011, TGC is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the increasing demand for power especially from data centers and the electrification of buildings and transport, the continued increase of power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and the efficiency of creating and delivering price-competitive electric power and storage at the source will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $1.5 trillion distributed power generation market in the U.S., the UK and the EU with an emphasis on the sub-utility scale solar power segment1. Thanks to power industry deregulation combined with rapid advancements in technology, the economics of distributed power generation, including solar and batteries, are now competitive with traditional electricity generation sources. In many U.S. states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently. To date, TGC has invested over $2.3 billion into distributed solar power generation and storage assets across 18 U.S. states, the United Kingdom and France, delivering clean, renewable energy.

1https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release

Media Contact: info@truegreencapital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086821/True_Green_Capital_Management_LLC__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/true-green-capital-management-llc-acquires-20-3-megawatts-of-operating-solar-assets-302809495.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.