Lytho Launches AI Expert Reviewers, Embedding Instant Brand and Regulatory Compliance into Enterprise Content Workflows

Lytho is the only AI-powered compliance platform that both lives directly inside your content review workflows and extends real-time brand and regulatory governance to wherever your people work - Canva, Chrome, Microsoft 365, Claude, and everywhere else content is created by your organization and partners

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Lytho, the leading content operations and governance suite, today announced the launch of new features that accelerate content production by automating brand and content compliance checks early and throughout the review process - wherever team members are creating content. These capabilities are part of Lytho's end-to-end content operations platform, from workflow to reviews to digital asset management (DAM), and they are also available in any application companies use to create content. Newly available are:

Native AI Expert Reviewers: AI compliance agents that join existing content workflows and proof routes as reviewers, flagging brand or regulatory compliance issues so they can be addressed immediately. These agents are now available across every component of the Lytho platform.

AI Reviewers where content is created: Unique to Lytho is the extension of these AI reviewers directly to systems like Canva that creators use to produce content today. In addition, the Lytho Chrome Extension runs AI compliance automatically whenever a team member creates or reviews an asset in any browser-based content tool - including Google Workspace, Figma, Microsoft 365, and generative AI apps like Claude.

"Enterprise marketing teams unintentionally burn valuable resources and review cycles on mechanical brand, voice, regulatory, and compliance checks that, because they happen late in the process, create preventable rework," said Jaime Punishill, Chief Product Officer, Lytho. "Lytho's AI content teammates eliminate wasted time for teams and partners. With Lytho, no one will ever have to review a non-compliant first draft because brand, firm, and regulatory compliance checks can now occur during asset creation. This cuts hours of review and rework, empowering teams to scale content without scaling headcount. For the first time, every organization can ensure every presentation, social post, sign, poster, or designed asset gets a full review, at the speed of business."

The Problem: Compliance Occurs Too Late (Or Is Skipped Altogether)

Today, generative AI apps and widely available tools like Canva mean that anyone can create content, but this accessibility creates compliance risk. For example, sellers can more easily create custom PowerPoint presentations, but if they violate brand or regulatory guidelines, they shouldn't ship. A marketer at a bank branch may want to create timely social posts, but manual compliance reviews slow the process after creation. Partners unable to localize brand content lack the flexibility and timeliness they need to operate. When governance lives at the end of a subjective, multi-person review process, it creates rework and slows time to market.

How Lytho Solves Content Compliance Issues

Lytho embeds compliance reviews directly within the content workflow and during creation. This not only helps content teams manage workflows and ensure only compliant assets are available across the organization but also enables any team member using any web-based tool to maintain compliance as they create new assets.

With Lytho's newest release, teams can deploy AI reviewers across the organization through the Lytho Chrome Extension, so anyone creating content can automate compliance checks in the moment - keeping assets on brand and eliminating rework:

Chrome Extension - runs real-time AI compliance checks in Canva, Figma, Hootsuite, Google Slides, or any browser-rendered surface

Canva Integration - embeds Lytho's compliance engine natively inside the Canva editor, with direct proof submission to the Lytho review workflow

Microsoft Office tools including PowerPoint - apply and check brand guidelines and standards across all creators

Lytho's AI Expert Reviewers also serve as always-on reviewers, guiding creators to submit an already-compliant first draft. The AI reviewer works from the same comment-resolution interface and audit trail as its human counterparts within Lytho. Compliance failures surface before human reviewers spend cycles on them, freeing those reviewers to focus on the strategic aspects of their review. For simpler cases, the Lytho AI Reviewer can eliminate human review entirely, increasing capacity for teammates to focus on the reviews that warrant the experience and judgment of subject-matter experts.

Lytho's new AI offerings in its governance suite also include Lytho AI for DAM (semantic search, AI tagging, AI alt text, WCAG-compliant AI description generation, and facial recognition), and AI Project & Report Insights for natural-language project reporting.

Measured Impact Across Enterprise Deployments

Lytho customers have seen clear results from workflow and compliance automation.

Endeavour Drinks reduced review time by 40 percent after deploying Lytho's workflows.

Kiwa increased content output by 82 percent.

Across all Lytho deployments, 80 percent of projects complete in 1.5 review cycles compared to the industry standard of 3 to 4 review cycles. (Industry standard is based on data compiled from Lytho customers prior to implementing Lytho.)

VSP Business Analyst Amber Wong said that AI within Lytho's review workflows would significantly impact VSP's teams.

"Leveraging AI to review assets against our own brand guidelines and the specific directions we set would save time for VSP's proofers, Art Directors, and requesters, while also reducing review versions," Wong said. "That additional time could then be reinvested in strategic development for larger projects."

Lytho's content governance suite extends these gains to teams in industries whose compliance requirements have historically made automation difficult, particularly healthcare, financial services, higher education, and multi-brand enterprises with distinct guidelines across dozens of brands.

About Lytho

Lytho is an enterprise content governance platform that embeds compliance and brand standards into the creation process across all tools, teams, and channels. Designed for regulated industries, Lytho combines creative workflow, digital asset management, and AI-enabled governance into a unified system. Headquartered in North Carolina,Lytho is trusted by 400+ enterprise teams across financial services, healthcare, higher education, consumer goods, manufacturing, and sports.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Connolly

press@lytho.com

SOURCE: Lytho

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lytho-launches-ai-expert-reviewers-embedding-instant-brand-and-re-1181742