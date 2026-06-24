Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Investment to Exceed USD 697.84 Billion by 2031, Growing at 14.66% CAGR - Arizton

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Industry Size & Forecast, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the U.S. remains the largest hyperscale data center market globally, with investment activity increasingly centered on GPU infrastructure, advanced cooling technologies, large-scale power capacity, and renewable energy procurement. Operators continue to expand hyperscale campuses and develop new facilities to accommodate growing computing requirements across cloud, AI, and high-performance computing environments. The U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to attract investments of USD 697.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.66% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market

Pages - 278

Country- 1

Region- 5

Company - 201

Segment - 9

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Snapshot

Market Size - Investment (2031) USD 697.84 Billion Market Size - Investment (2025) USD 307.18 Billion CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 14.66 % Market Size: Area (2031) 48.89 million sq. Feet Market Size: Power Capacity (2031) 12,684 MW (2031) Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Region Regional Analysis Southeastern U.S., Midwestern U.S., Southwestern U.S., Western U.S., and Northeastern U.S.

Hyperscale Investments Concentrate in the Midwest and Southeast U.S.

The Midwestern U.S. is expected to lead hyperscale data center investments, accounting for over $21.54 billion in 2025, followed closely by the Southeastern U.S.

Major colocation and hyperscale operators are driving investment activity, announcing substantial funding for new data center developments across the U.S. over the next three to four years. For example, Google announced plans for two new data center campuses in Oklahoma as part of its broader $9 billion investment in the state.

Hyperscale data center investment nearly doubled compared to 2024, supported by strong construction activity from both hyperscale and colocation providers as demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate.

AWS is investing $10 billion in two data centers in Mississippi, a project expected to create around 1,000 construction jobs and be completed by 2027, underscoring the scale of ongoing hyperscale expansion across the U.S. market.

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Virginia, Texas, and Illinois Lead U.S. Data Center Capacity Additions

In the U.S., data center power capacity additions come from both colocation providers and hyperscale self-built facilities. Virginia remains the largest market for new capacity, reflecting its concentration of colocation deployments and hyperscale investments from AWS and Microsoft. Texas, Illinois, and Arizona are also attracting significant capacity additions as operators seek locations with access to scalable power infrastructure. With power availability increasingly shaping development decisions, major cloud providers have secured more than 40 GW of wind and solar capacity through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). AWS alone is expected to add over 1 GW of self-built capacity between 2025 and 2030, while Microsoft maintains an active development pipeline across Virginia.

Key Market Trends Across the U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Industry

GPU-dense infrastructure is becoming a key requirement for new hyperscale developments, highlighted by Lambda's AI data center project in Missouri, which is planned to deploy more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs.

Nuclear power is emerging as an alternative energy source for hyperscale campuses, with AWS planning a $5 billion data center development in Texas comprising around 18 data center buildings.

Direct liquid cooling is becoming a critical technology for supporting high-density NVIDIA GPU environments, as demonstrated by Meta's Catalina architecture designed for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Lithium-ion batteries and rack-level power architectures are gaining wider adoption across hyperscale facilities, illustrated by Google's deployment of more than 100 million lithium-ion cells within its global data center portfolio.

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The report includes the investment in the following areas:

By Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

By Cooling Technique

Air-based

Liquid-based

By General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

By Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeastern U.S.

Western U.S.

Midwestern U.S.

Southwestern U.S.

Northeastern U.S.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the U.S. hyperscale data center market in terms of investments?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2031?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2031?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. hyperscale data center market?

Which region holds the most significant U.S. hyperscale data center market share?

Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030

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