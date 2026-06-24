GoDaddy and RIVET Support Young Entrepreneurs Launching Community-Focused Ventures Across Canada

In partnership with 30 Birds Foundation, the Social Innovation Challenge to provide direct funding and AI-powered digital tools to help early-stage founders build impact-driven ventures

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library Canada

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and RIVET, a global youth innovation organization, today announced the Canadian recipients selected for the 2026 Social Innovation Challenge, an initiative supporting young social entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship and AI-powered digital tools designed to help founders launch and test ideas more quickly.

The program supports early-stage entrepreneurs developing solutions focused on education, health and wellness, sustainability, inclusion and poverty reduction. Participants will also take part in a three-month venture-building sprint, working alongside mentors and community partners to build, refine and validate their ideas.

As advances in AI continue reshaping how businesses get started, the initiative aims to expand access to entrepreneurship for young founders who may lack traditional funding, technical resources or professional networks. The selected cohort includes projects addressing challenges ranging from mental health and economic inclusion to sustainability and education access.

Purpose is often a powerful driver of entrepreneurship. GoDaddy research found that roughly one in three small business owners (32%) started their business in part to support a cause or hobby they're passionate about.

"Some of the most impactful ideas come from people who are closest to the challenges their communities face," said Jared Sine, chief strategy and legal officer at GoDaddy. "Today's technology makes it easier than ever to turn an idea into something real, and we want more young entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to build, experiment and create lasting impact for themselves and their communities."

Participants will receive:

CAD $1,118 in early-stage funding to test and develop their ideas

Access to AI-powered GoDaddy tools that simplify building an online presence and launching projects

Mentorship and a structured three-month development program

Opportunities for storytelling amplification and public recognition

Top-performing participants will also be eligible for additional CAD $2,797 Boost Grants and expanded support to help scale their projects.

GoDaddy partners with community organizations like RIVET through its signature social impact program, GoDaddy Empower, designed to help emerging entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses online.

"Young entrepreneurs are finding creative ways to solve problems in their communities, but too often they lack the support systems needed to get started," said Christina Rose, chief marketing officer at RIVET. "This partnership is about giving promising founders practical resources, experienced mentorship and the confidence to turn early ideas into action."

The program is being delivered in collaboration with 30 Birds Foundation, an organization supporting Afghan refugees and diaspora communities across Canada.

The Social Innovation Challenge runs through December 2026. Throughout the program, GoDaddy and RIVET will highlight standout founders and projects across digital and social channels, with select participants featured in additional storytelling initiatives later this year.

Follow GoDaddy (@godaddy + @godaddynews) and RIVET (@rivetorg) on Instagram to stay up to date on participant stories, project milestones and program impact.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About RIVET

RIVET is a social impact venture at the intersection of youth-led social entrepreneurship, brands, and scale. We are building the world's first microfinancing and amplification platform designed specifically for young changemakers, especially those lacking access to start-up capital opportunities. By connecting youth-led social ventures with funding, brand partnerships, and storytelling support, RIVET unlocks scalable pathways for youth to drive local impact and global change. To learn more about the organization, visit RIVET.org.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-and-rivet-support-young-entrepreneurs-launching-community-focused-ventur-1181748