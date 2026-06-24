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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 18:36 Uhr
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UVeye and Mesilla Valley Transportation: UVeye Partners with Mesilla Valley Transportation to Bring Intelligent Vehicle Inspection Systems to Commercial Trucking Operations

Partnership brings UVeye's state-of-the-art inspection technology to the middle mile, enhancing safety, consistency, and efficiency for MVT fleets across North America

TEANECK, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in vehicle data intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT), one of North America's largest privately owned transportation companies, to bring state-of-the-art launch vehicle inspection systems to the middle mile, improving safety, consistency, and operational efficiency across MVT's fleets.

With fleet operators focusing more and more on reducing downtime while maintaining the highest safety standards, automated inspections are becoming an increasingly essential tool. This partnership brings UVeye's advanced computer-vision inspection technology to MVT's trucking operations, enabling one of the industry's largest privately owned fleets across the continental United States, Mexico, and Canada to benefit from comprehensive, granular drive-thru inspections.

UVeye's drive-thru scanners perform a complete 360° scan of heavy-duty vehicles in seconds, detecting exterior, underbody, tire and mechanical flaws and identifying damages or modifications. Inspection results are presented via digital reports designed to improve safety, consistency, and operational efficiency. The system supports Class 6-8 trucks and complies with CTPAT17 requirements in the US and UK, enabling an automated 17-point inspection process.

Utilized by leading organizations including Amazon, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Hertz, Subaru of America, and hundreds of dealerships worldwide, UVeye's AI-powered systems help identify tire issues, underbody anomalies, leaks, damage, and other vehicle conditions that may require attention.

"Commercial transportation operates at enormous scale, where improvements in inspection speed, consistency, and accuracy can have a far-reaching impact," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "With thousands of tractors and trailers moving freight across the Americas every day, we're excited to work with MVT to support safer and more efficient fleet operations."

With more than 1,000 systems deployed globally across dealerships, fleets, auctions, rental operations, and OEM logistics facilities, UVeye's systems scan more than 3 million vehicles every month and are trained on the industry's largest proprietary database of vehicular components and defects, continuously enriched by billions of new images annually.

To mark the official launch, UVeye and MVT are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, June 24, 2026 at MVT's operations control center located at 9525 Escobar Drive, El Paso, TX 79907. The event is showcasing how advanced vehicle inspections can help transform traditional fleet inspection processes utilizing real-time imaging, computer vision, and automated reporting, bringing a new level of transparency, efficiency and standardization to commercial transportation.

About Mesilla Valley Transportation

Mesilla Valley Transportation is one of North America's largest privately owned transportation companies, operating thousands of trucks and trailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company provides nationwide transportation and logistics services and is recognized for its commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence. For more information, visit: https://m-v-t.com/.

About UVeye

UVeye is building one of the automotive industry's largest vehicle intelligence platforms, transforming how vehicles are inspected, retailed, maintained, and understood across the global mobility ecosystem. By leveraging computer vision and real-world vehicle data from dealerships, fleets, rental operations, auctions, logistics hubs, and manufacturers, UVeye helps customers improve transparency, efficiency, safety, and retail performance at scale. The company works with leading automotive brands and organizations, including General Motors, Amazon, and Jaguar Land Rover, supporting a new generation of connected vehicle workflows spanning service, retail, logistics, and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

UVeye Company Contact

Yaron Saghiv
UVeye
yaron.s@uveye.com
+1 516 340 3572

UVeye Media Contact

Sarah Small
Headline Media
sarah@headline.media
+1 929 255 1449

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999798/UVeye_MVT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uveye-partners-with-mesilla-valley-transportation-to-bring-intelligent-vehicle-inspection-systems-to-commercial-trucking-operations-302809385.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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