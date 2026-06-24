9 Simmons Hanly Conroy Attorneys Named 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

National recognition highlights the firm's enduring commitment to fighting for those harmed by asbestos, mesothelioma, and corporate negligence.

ALTON, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's leading plaintiff litigation and mesothelioma law firms, is proud to announce that 9 of the firm's attorneys have been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers.

Now in its eighth edition, the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide recognizes attorneys who fight for clients in their toughest times and secure compensation that helps families recover from tragedy. Selection is made through Lawdragon's independent research process, peer nominations, and editorial vetting.

This honor is among the legal industry's most respected peer-recognized distinctions. The honorees represent the firm's core practice areas of asbestos and mesothelioma , mass torts, and pharmaceutical litigation.

The 2026 Lawdragon honorees from Simmons Hanly Conroy include:

Michael J. Angelides - Mass Tort, Pharmaceutical

Nicholas J. Angelides - Asbestos, Mesothelioma

John A. Barnerd - Asbestos, Mesothelioma

Perry J. Browder - Asbestos

Lisa Nathanson Busch - Mesothelioma, Mass Tort

Jayne Conroy - Class Actions, Environmental Litigation, Mass Tort, Pharmaceutical, Product Liability, Sex Abuse

Amy E. Garrett - Asbestos

Laurence V. Nassif - Asbestos, Mass Tort, Medical Malpractice, Pharmaceutical

John Simmons - Asbestos, Personal Injury

The Lawdragon honor adds to a distinguished record of institutional recognition for the firm, which has been named among U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms, honored by The Legal 500, recognized with the National Trial Lawyers Elite Trial Lawyers award, nationally ranked in the Chambers USA guide, and received the Martindale-Hubbell peer rating distinction.

Founded in 1999, Simmons Hanly Conroy has recovered more than $12 billion for thousands of clients across all 50 states and has donated over $21 million to cancer research.

For those seeking experienced legal representation, the firm offers free case reviews for individuals and families nationwide.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy, with over 300 employees, including over 100 attorneys practicing nationwide, is one of the country's largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing. Primary areas of litigation include mesothelioma and asbestos, pharmaceutical and medical device injuries, consumer protection class actions, environmental injuries and protection, and complex personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment, social media adolescent addiction, hair relaxer products injury, and the Volkswagen emission scandal. For over 25 years, the firm has successfully secured $11 billion in verdicts and settlements for thousands of clients nationwide and is a major supporter of asbestos-related cancer research. Offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com .

Media Contact

media@simmonsfirm.com

SOURCE: Simmons Hanly Conroy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/9-simmons-hanly-conroy-attorneys-named-2026-lawdragon-500-leadin-1181741