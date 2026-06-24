New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Billy Lerner, CEO of iPark (formerly Imperial Parking), has announced the opening of a new location at 180 Ashland Place, Brooklyn. This new location is part of iPark's (formerly Imperial Parking) continuing expansion into Brooklyn in order to better serve residents, commuters, and visitors across the area.





Billy Lerner, CEO of New York parking-lot company iPark (formerly Imperial Parking)

This new location, strategically positioned between the busy neighborhoods of Fort Greene and Clinton Hill, provides convenient access to one of the borough's most active commercial and residential corridors. With its proximity to major cultural institutions, residential developments, and public transit hubs, the facility is designed to meet the growing demand for accessible parking in the area.

The new garage will offer a range of parking options, including hourly and daily parking. The facility is also expected to incorporate iPark's (formerly Imperial Parking) ongoing operational upgrades, which emphasize efficiency, improved customer service, and modernized infrastructure across the company's network of locations.





With the addition of the Ashland Place facility, Bill Lerner further strengthens iPark's (formerly Imperial Parking) ability to serve drivers across Brooklyn.

The opening represents the latest step in iPark's (formerly Imperial Parking) ongoing efforts to expand its presence throughout Brooklyn while maintaining a strong footprint across New York City. As development continues across the borough, the company has indicated it will continue evaluating opportunities to add locations in areas where demand for parking and mobility services is increasing.







William Lerner, CEO of iPark (formerly Imperial Parking), has announced the opening of a new location at 180 Ashland Place, Brooklyn.

With the addition of the Ashland Place facility, Bill Lerner further strengthens iPark's (formerly Imperial Parking) ability to serve drivers across Brooklyn while supporting the neighborhood's continued growth and activity.

SOURCE: Honest Media

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302685

Source: Honest Media, LLC