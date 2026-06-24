Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan HY £ D - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
[06/17/2026]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 18th June 2026
Announcement Date: 18/06/2026
Ex Date : 25/06/2026
Record Date: 26/06/2026
Payment Date: 09/07/2026
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|IE000XIITXXX
|G BP
|0.1645
|Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist.
|IE000DOZYXXX
|EUR
|0.2293
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