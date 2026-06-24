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WKN: A2DQUG | ISIN: JE00BYPZJM29 | Ticker-Symbol: HDJA
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:01
43,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 19:00 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan HY £ D - Dividend Declaration

Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan HY £ D - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

[06/17/2026]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 18th June 2026

Announcement Date: 18/06/2026
Ex Date : 25/06/2026
Record Date: 26/06/2026
Payment Date: 09/07/2026

Funds ISIN Code Currency Rate
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist. IE000XIITXXX G BP 0.1645
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist. IE000DOZYXXX EUR 0.2293
© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.