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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 19:02 Uhr
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PayCruit Joins Talvera, Strengthening the Platform's National Staffing Capabilities

Corporate branch staffing brand brings two decades of team experience and a five-star service reputation to the growing Talvera platform.

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Talvera today announced that PayCruit, a corporate branch staffing brand, has joined the Talvera platform. The move pairs PayCruit's established service model with Talvera's infrastructure, technology, and certification standards, expanding the platform's reach across the corporate staffing market.

The PayCruit team has worked together for more than 20 years, building a track record of consistent placements and dependable client service. That history shows up in client feedback: PayCruit has earned more than 500 five-star reviews on Google, among the strongest satisfaction records in the corporate staffing space.

As part of the Talvera platform, PayCruit is now Talvera Certified, meeting the platform's eight-point standard for business integrity, hiring methodology, and performance accountability. PayCruit's placement approach draws on the Precision Predictive Hiring System, a structured methodology built to help corporate clients identify and place qualified talent. Going forward, PayCruit will carry the "Powered by Talvera" tagline, joining sister brand Nextaff under the platform's growing portfolio.

"PayCruit's team has spent two decades earning the trust of the clients they serve, and the results speak for themselves: more than 500 five-star reviews," said Adam Forbes, CEO of Talvera. "Bringing PayCruit onto the Talvera platform lets that team keep doing what they do best, while we provide the infrastructure, certification standards, and technology to help them grow."

About PayCruit

PayCruit becomes the second brand to operate under the Talvera platform, joining Nextaff in carrying the "Powered by Talvera" tagline. Talvera plans to continue expanding its portfolio of staffing brands in the months ahead.

PayCruit is a corporate branch staffing brand built around a team with more than 20 years of experience placing talent for corporate clients nationwide. The brand has earned more than 500 five-star Google reviews and is known for consistent service and dependable results. PayCruit operates under the Talvera platform and is Talvera Certified. Learn more at www.paycruit.com.

About Talvera

Talvera is a global workforce platform that delivers enterprise workforce programs on a national scale through a platform-powered, brand-delivery model. The platform supports a portfolio of staffing brands, including Nextaff and PayCruit, each held to the Talvera Certified standard: an eight-point framework covering business integrity, hiring methodology, and performance accountability. Talvera serves mid-market and enterprise clients across a broad range of industries and geographies.

Learn more at www.talvera.com

Media Contact

Jen Daniel
talveramarketing@talvera.com

SOURCE: TALVERA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/paycruit-joins-talvera-strengthening-the-platforms-national-staf-1181685

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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