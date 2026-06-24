Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 20:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors David J. DePorter, DDS, for Excellence in Dentistry

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors David J. DePorter, DDS, for excellence in dentistry. Dr. DePorter has completed over five decades of service and is recognized as a Top Professional in the field. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated excellence in leadership, education and a dedication to improving nationwide dental healthcare.

Nationwide Progress in Dental Care

Dr. DePorter currently serves as the chief dental officer at Centene Corporation's subsidiary, Centene Dental Services. Since 2022, he has overseen a team of more than 20 dental clinical directors responsible for reviewing claims and guiding policy development. His work with Centene health plan medical directors is helping to integrate dental services into Centene's broader healthcare programs. His work has improved access to quality dental care for underserved communities nationwide.

Prior to joining Centene, he founded and led DePorter Consulting Group Inc. for more than two decades, providing strategic guidance to dental organizations. He also served as managing partner at Brio Consulting Partners LLC in West Palm Beach, Florida, from 2004 to 2011, where he collaborated with healthcare professionals to develop practical dental and health management solutions.

Leadership Across Healthcare Sectors

Earlier in his career, Dr. DePorter held several executive positions that expanded his expertise in both clinical and administrative operations. As chief operating officer of V-Ha.com from 2000 to 2002, he managed company operations and expanded employee benefit programs online. From 1999 to 2000, he served as regional vice president of sales and marketing at CompBenefits, where he worked to enhance the company's national presence.

Between 1994 and 1998, Dr. DePorter was vice president at Cigna Dental after serving as general manager of dental and major medical products at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. In that capacity, he managed product development and strategic planning.

Passion for Learning and Public Health

A key moment in Dr. DePorter's career came in 1986 when he was selected for the Robert Wood Johnson Dental Services Research Fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles. This two-year program deepened his health policy knowledge and strengthened his commitment to public health research.

Dr. DePorter's academic achievements also reflect his dedication to lifelong learning. He completed a residency in general dentistry at Community Smiles in Miami in 2011 and earned a Master of Public Health in health services administration from UCLA in 1988. He also has a Master of Science in health professions education from the University of Illinois Chicago, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Northern Illinois University.

Leadership Built on Family Values

Throughout his career, Dr. DePorter has credited his success to the values instilled in him by his parents. "My mother was very value-based in how you treat people," he says. "My father was very driven to excel at what he did and constantly reminded me to always perform with excellence in mind." He continues to apply those lessons in his work by guiding his team with integrity and purpose.

Additionally, Dr. DePorter remains active in several professional organizations. These groups include the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, the American Association of Dental Consultants and the South Florida District Dental Association.

Family, Faith and Fulfillment

Through his five children, seven grandchildren, a patient and supportive fiancée, and a loving God, Dr. DePorter finds fulfillment in his family life and professional accomplishments. "I've been blessed to have worked with some very strong and talented leaders in the various companies where I've worked during my career," he says. "In many respects, God planted special people in my path."

Looking to the future, Dr. DePorter aims to continue strengthening Centene's dental division, while mentoring the next generation of leaders. His commitment to advancing dental healthcare and improving outcomes for underserved populations remains central to his work. "We're making such a huge contribution, and we do it with smiles on our faces," he says.

About Marquis Who's Who:
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marquis-whos-who-honors-david-j-deporter-dds-for-excellence-in-dentistry-302809676.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.