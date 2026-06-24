Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Kathleen M. Hutchinson as Director of the agency's Office of International Affairs (OIA). OIA advises the Commission on international policy matters, coordinates with foreign authorities across the globe to facilitate cross-border enforcement and supervisory cooperation and provides technical assistance.

Ms. Hutchinson has served as OIA's Acting Director since January 2025. She started at the SEC in 2003 as an attorney-advisor in the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, now the Division of Examinations, and joined OIA in 2008. Ms. Hutchinson has held several other positions in OIA, including Deputy Director and Assistant Director. She has twice served as Acting Director of the office.

"Kathleen has exhibited her dedication to public service and her commitment to our mission for over two decades, and I am grateful for her readiness to lead our Office of International Affairs on a permanent basis," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "She has effectively guided many international initiatives with our counterparts abroad, and I look forward to her continued leadership and counsel on international policy and cooperation issues."

Ms. Hutchinson said, "The talented staff in our Office of International Affairs make it a privilege to come to work each day and serve investors and our markets. Advancing the SEC's international priorities through engagement with foreign counterparts on policy issues, supervisory and enforcement matters, and technical assistance is critical to the SEC's ability to carry out its mission. I'm grateful to Chairman Atkins for this opportunity and look forward to continue working with the Commission, my SEC colleagues, and foreign authorities to address evolving challenges facing global markets today."

Kathleen earned a J.D./M.A. from American University's Washington College of Law and School of International Service. She holds a B.A. from Binghamton University. She began her legal career in private practice in Washington D.C. and New York City.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest