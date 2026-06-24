Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 21:30 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia: Taste of Saudi Culture Brings the Kingdom's Culinary Heritage to Taste of London 2026

  • Visitors at the culture at Taste of London 2026 experienced Saudi cusine first hand
  • The pavilion highlighted the diversity of Saudi cuisine through regional dishes, local ingredients, and hospitality traditions
  • Award-winning chef Bader Alshaikh and chef and culinary curator Myasem Adham brought Saudi culinary heritage and contemporary food culture to international audiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Culinary Arts Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, successfully concluded its participation in Taste of London 2026, welcoming visitors to its "Taste of Saudi Culture" pavilion at Regent's Park from June 17-21. Throughout the five-day festival, the pavilion served Saudi dishes and beverages, introducing visitors to the flavors, ingredients, and hospitality traditions that define Saudi culinary culture.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: "Food offers a unique window into culture, and Taste of Saudi Culture is an opportunity to share Saudi Arabia's culinary heritage with international audiences. Through traditional dishes, local ingredients, and the hospitality that defines the Saudi culinary culture, visitors are able to discover the richness of Saudi cuisine and the stories behind it."

Visitors sampled a range of traditional Saudi dishes including haneeth, the traditional slow-cooked lamb dish, balila, a popular chickpea dish, and mutabbaq, a crispy stuffed pastry. The pavilion also featured Saudi-inspired beverages, including a mango mocktail infused with Haili sarar, a traditional chili spice from Saudi Arabia's Hail region, alongside ice cream flavors inspired by local ingredients such as kleija and sidr honey.

A central feature of the pavilion was its live cooking area, where chefs Bader Alshaikh and Myasem Adham led demonstrations throughout the festival, introducing visitors to traditional cooking techniques, regional ingredients, and contemporary Saudi culinary experiences.

The pavilion also featured a curated showcase of Saudi food and craft brands spanning categories including pottery, perfumes, chocolate, dates, teas and coffee, and dried fruits and nuts, giving visitors the opportunity to discover and purchase products inspired by Saudi culture and heritage.

The participation reflects the Culinary Arts Commission's ongoing efforts to promote Saudi culinary heritage internationally and create opportunities for global audiences to engage with the Kingdom's diverse food culture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000069/Saudi_Arabia_Taste.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taste-of-saudi-culture-brings-the-kingdoms-culinary-heritage-to-taste-of-london-2026-302809801.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.