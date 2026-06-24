Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health's C-Sept PRO Gains Strong Traction Across Leading Greek Public and Private Hospital Groups, With Annualized Sales Poised to Exceed $1.3 Million at Approximately 72% Gross Margin

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided an update on the growing momentum of C-Sept PRO, a proprietary antiseptic solution from its high-margin infection-control portfolio, across leading public and private hospital groups in Greece.





C-Sept PRO has generated average monthly sales exceeding $93,000 over the past six months, accelerating to more than $108,000 per month over the past three months. This momentum places the product on track for annualized sales of over $1.3 million, generating approximately $0.9 million in annualized gross profit at a gross margin of approximately 72%. Demand has been driven by adoption across major public and private Greek hospital groups and a consistent pattern of repeat ordering, with growing momentum further supported by the Company's participation in public hospital tenders.

C-Sept PRO is a professional-grade antiseptic alcohol solution combining 2% w/v chlorhexidine gluconate with 76% w/v isopropyl alcohol. Fast-acting within one minute, it offers wide-spectrum activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, viruses, and fungi: the alcohol delivers rapid initial action, while chlorhexidine provides prolonged activity on the skin after each application - including in the presence of blood and other biological fluids. In a hospital setting, C-Sept PRO is indicated for surgical and daily hand disinfection, pre-operative skin disinfection, skin preparation for injections and venipunctures, and skin disinfection prior to central and peripheral vascular catheterization. It is available in formats from 250 ml to 20 L.

In a hospital environment, where infection control is essential to patient safety, antiseptic products such as C-Sept PRO are used routinely and repeatedly across departments, supporting durable, recurring demand.

The Company believes its hospital business represents a new, high-margin revenue generator for Cosmos Health. With gross margins of approximately 72% and a recurring ordering pattern, the hospital channel combines attractive economics with revenue visibility, and is now scaling across the Greek market.

Over time, the Company intends to extend its hospital-focused antiseptics business into additional European markets, leveraging Cana Laboratories' European GMP-certified manufacturing platform and Cosmos Health's established distribution footprint.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "C-Sept PRO's accelerating momentum across leading Greek hospital groups demonstrates the strength of our proprietary antiseptics franchise and the significant opportunity within the hospital channel. With annualized sales set to exceed $1.3 million and gross margins of approximately 72%, we are building a new, high-margin revenue stream with strong recurring demand. We see substantial room to scale further across Greece, and over time we intend to expand our hospital business into additional markets across Europe."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

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