MIT Technology Review unveils the full agenda for EmTech Future 2026

The flagship event exploring how AI, quantum technologies, and energy systems are converging to shape the future of business, society, and human experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review today announced the release of the full agenda for EmTech Future 2026, its reimagined flagship event exploring the technologies and ideas shaping what comes next. The event will take place September 29-October 1, 2026, on the MIT campus and online.

Building on the 20+-year legacy of EmTech MIT, EmTech Future's theme, Convergence, explores a simple but profound shift: the most consequential breakthroughs are no longer confined to individual domains. Instead, they are emerging at the intersections of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and energy systems-creating entirely new possibilities for business, infrastructure, and daily life.

Curated by the editorial team of MIT Technology Review, the agenda is designed to help leaders understand not only what is advancing within these fields, but how these technologies are beginning to connect, interact, and reshape the future. Through keynotes, interviews, guided experiences, and conversations with industry-leading researchers and innovators, attendees will gain a clearer view of the systems, ideas, and breakthroughs that will define the coming decade.

Agenda Highlights Include:

The Industrialization of Intelligence

What happens when artificial intelligence stops being a breakthrough and starts becoming infrastructure? This session explores the frontier of the technology, from reasoning and multimodal capability to agents and real-world execution and outlines how these advances are expanding what AI can be and do.

When AI Meets Everything

Intelligence is no longer confined to software. This session explores how AI is extending into energy systems, scientific discovery, and physical infrastructure, reshaping how complex systems are designed and operated.

Quantum in Context

What happens when quantum is no longer just a story about technical possibility, but part of a broader transformation in computation? This session explores how quantum computing is advancing alongside other technologies and why its significance may lie not only in what it can do on its own, but in how it begins to interact with the systems around it.

A Day in the Life, 2031

A forward-looking exploration of how convergence may reshape everyday life, from work and mobility to health, infrastructure, and human interaction with technology.

To access the full agenda, visit EmTechFuture.com.

Featured Speakers Include:

Mark Gorenberg, Chair, MIT Corporation; Managing Director, Zetta Venture Partners

Jamie Teevan, Chief Scientist & Technical Fellow, Microsoft

Daniela Rus, Director, CSAIL, MIT

Tammy Ma, Director, Livermore Institute for Fusion Technology (LIFT), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Danna Freedman, Professor and Inaugural Director of Quantum@MIT, MIT

Evelyn Wang, VP for Energy and Climate, MIT

Amy Webb, Founder & CEO, Future Today Institute

More speakers to be announced soon.

"The technologies shaping our future can no longer be understood in isolation," said Brian Bryson, director of event content and experiences at MIT Technology Review. "The most important breakthroughs are increasingly happening at the intersections of AI, quantum technologies, and energy systems. EmTech Future is designed to help leaders understand these converging forces and the new possibilities they create."

"Understanding what is emerging is only part of the challenge," he added. "Understanding how it connects is what will define the next decade."

Tickets and Registration

In-person attendance is intentionally limited to 400 participants to preserve the quality of discussions, experiences, and networking opportunities. Livestream tickets are also available.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech Future features thought-provoking keynotes, in-depth conversations, guided MIT experiences, and unparalleled opportunities to engage with researchers, innovators, and fellow leaders exploring what comes next.

Secure your seat today at a discounted price available until September 4, 2026.

Members of the media may obtain additional information and request press credentials by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. The print publication, established in 1899, was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning bimonthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: LinkedIn, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859438/MIT_Technology_Review_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mit-technology-review-unveils-the-full-agenda-for-emtech-future-2026-302809527.html