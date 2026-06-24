Branson, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Get ready for an unforgettable night of legendary harmonies and timeless hits as the iconic Oak Ridge Boys return to the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts in Branson, Missouri for one night only on November 9th.

With a career spanning decades, The Oak Ridge Boys have become one of the most distinctive and celebrated vocal groups in country and gospel music history. Known for their powerful four-part harmonies and chart-topping hits like "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue," and "American Made," the group continues to captivate audiences of all ages with their high-energy performances and enduring sound.

Fans can expect an evening filled with classic favorites, patriotic spirit, and the signature stage presence that has made The Oak Ridge Boys a household name.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the box office, by phone at 417-335-2000, or online at

www.TheMansionTheatre.com.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of America's most beloved groups live in concert at one of Branson's premier venues.

Event Details:

The Oak Ridge Boys - One Night Only

November 9th

The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Branson, Missouri

Oak Ridge Boys 2026

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Oak Ridge Boys 2026



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Source: Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB