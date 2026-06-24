Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 19, 2026 in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

The below individuals were nominated and received the requisite majority of votes and will be directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Ronald J. Goguen Sr. Kenneth Chernin Roger Bourgault Ian McGavney David J. Hennigar

In addition, shareholders: (i) approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) ratified and approved the Company's rolling stock option plan.

Board and Management Comments

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support and engagement," said Ronald Goguen, Sr. Chairman of the Board of Canadian Gold Resources. "With our Board and governance matters confirmed, we remain focused on advancing our 2026 exploration program across the Lac Arsenault, Robidoux, and VG Boulder properties on the Gaspé Peninsula."

About Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

The Company is a junior exploration issuer advancing three high-grade gold properties totaling approximately 18,000 hectares in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company's strategy is to unlock the potential of historically explored assets through modern exploration and development, supported by a management team with a proven track record in discovery and project advancement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canadian Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker CAN and has 54,868,876 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's strategic objectives and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302756

Source: Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.