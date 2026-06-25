HiTHIUM Showcases Full-Scenario Product Portfolio at The Smarter E Europe 2026, Accelerating Europe's Energy Transition with Long-Duration Solutions

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 23 to 25, HiTHIUM showcased its energy storage portfolio at The Smarter E Europe 2026, including the world's first native 8-hour long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution, the 8Power 6.9MWh BESS, the newly launched 8Power 1022kWh liquid-cooled C&I energy storage cabinet, and the ARKVOLT residential energy storage solutions series. Together, the products demonstrated HiTHIUM's integrated energy storage solution capabilities across source-grid-load scenarios from 1 to 8 hours.

Europe is accelerating its energy transition. As wind and solar installations grow, power systems require more flexible resources. Frequent negative electricity prices, rising grid-balancing pressure and increasing renewable energy consumption needs are driving the energy storage market from short-duration applications toward LDES, making it key infrastructure for power systems with high renewable energy penetration.

To address new requirements for economic performance, safety, reliability and scalable delivery, HiTHIUM has built a technical system from dedicated cells to system integration. At the exhibition, HiTHIUM highlighted the 8Power 6.9MWh 8h BESS. Based on the world's first 1300Ah cell dedicated to 8h LDES, the system achieves more than 6.9MWh capacity and stable 8-hour output in a standard 20-foot container. With a design life of up to 25 years and support for flexible deployment, it helps reduce station footprint and construction costs. Its low-GWP coolant, anti-leakage design and recyclable structural components support environmental performance, while intrinsic cell safety, battery compartment protection and intelligent BMS management form a multi-layer safety architecture.

HiTHIUM also launched the 8Power 1022kWh liquid-cooled C&I energy storage cabinet for global commercial and industrial markets. Equipped with HiTHIUM's self-developed 8Cell 1175Ah large-capacity cell and a 1P272S system architecture, the product has a nominal capacity of 1022.72kWh per cabinet, supports a 0.25P charge and discharge rate, and keeps system DC voltage within 1000V. Through large-capacity cells, high integration, liquid cooling and intelligent energy management, the cabinet improves system integration efficiency, land-use efficiency, installation convenience and lifecycle economics. Compared with conventional multi-cabinet parallel solutions, it can reduce footprint by approximately 32% and achieve capacity density of around 300kWh/m². Designed for international deployment, it uses an environmentally friendly refrigerant, supports a wide operating temperature range, and adopts IP55 protection and C5M anti-corrosion design.

The exhibition also marked the European debut of HiTHIUM's residential energy storage business and the global launch of its new premium residential brand, ARKVOLT. The ARKVOLT portfolio includes three product lines: R30, F8S and L16/L16S. Powered by HiTHIUM's self-developed 8Cell 587Ah large-capacity cell, the R30 series further optimizes energy density, system efficiency and lifecycle cost for large homes and light C&I applications. The F8S series targets premium whole-home backup, while the L16/L16S series focuses on high returns and flexible expansion, covering home backup to light C&I scenarios. ARKVOLT's global debut marks a strategic extension of HiTHIUM's end-user energy service capabilities, supporting its shift from product globalization to brand globalization and laying a foundation for its global residential energy storage ecosystem.

During the exhibition, HiTHIUM signed strategic agreements with European partners including Turbo Energy, S.A., to deepen local deployment in long-duration storage integrated with AI energy management and C&I applications. Concurrently, HiTHIUM's 8Power 6.25MWh 4h LDES BESS achieved outstanding performance in large-scale fire tests, earning certification from UL Solutions while also passing TÜV Rheinland's assessment, thereby securing both UL 9540 and IEC 62933-5-2 certifications. This reinforces HiTHIUM's leadership in large-cell and system safety, and providing a solid foundation for global project scaling.

As renewable energy penetration continues to increase, LDES is moving toward large-scale application. HiTHIUM will continue to focus on LDES, technology innovation and global deployment, expanding its integrated portfolio across energy storage cells, systems and full-scenario applications to support global customers and the green energy transition.

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