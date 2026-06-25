Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 02:00 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HiTHIUM Showcases Full-Scenario Product Portfolio at The Smarter E Europe 2026, Accelerating Europe's Energy Transition with Long-Duration Solutions

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 23 to 25, HiTHIUM showcased its energy storage portfolio at The Smarter E Europe 2026, including the world's first native 8-hour long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution, the 8Power 6.9MWh BESS, the newly launched 8Power 1022kWh liquid-cooled C&I energy storage cabinet, and the ARKVOLT residential energy storage solutions series. Together, the products demonstrated HiTHIUM's integrated energy storage solution capabilities across source-grid-load scenarios from 1 to 8 hours.

Europe is accelerating its energy transition. As wind and solar installations grow, power systems require more flexible resources. Frequent negative electricity prices, rising grid-balancing pressure and increasing renewable energy consumption needs are driving the energy storage market from short-duration applications toward LDES, making it key infrastructure for power systems with high renewable energy penetration.

To address new requirements for economic performance, safety, reliability and scalable delivery, HiTHIUM has built a technical system from dedicated cells to system integration. At the exhibition, HiTHIUM highlighted the 8Power 6.9MWh 8h BESS. Based on the world's first 1300Ah cell dedicated to 8h LDES, the system achieves more than 6.9MWh capacity and stable 8-hour output in a standard 20-foot container. With a design life of up to 25 years and support for flexible deployment, it helps reduce station footprint and construction costs. Its low-GWP coolant, anti-leakage design and recyclable structural components support environmental performance, while intrinsic cell safety, battery compartment protection and intelligent BMS management form a multi-layer safety architecture.

HiTHIUM also launched the 8Power 1022kWh liquid-cooled C&I energy storage cabinet for global commercial and industrial markets. Equipped with HiTHIUM's self-developed 8Cell 1175Ah large-capacity cell and a 1P272S system architecture, the product has a nominal capacity of 1022.72kWh per cabinet, supports a 0.25P charge and discharge rate, and keeps system DC voltage within 1000V. Through large-capacity cells, high integration, liquid cooling and intelligent energy management, the cabinet improves system integration efficiency, land-use efficiency, installation convenience and lifecycle economics. Compared with conventional multi-cabinet parallel solutions, it can reduce footprint by approximately 32% and achieve capacity density of around 300kWh/m². Designed for international deployment, it uses an environmentally friendly refrigerant, supports a wide operating temperature range, and adopts IP55 protection and C5M anti-corrosion design.

The exhibition also marked the European debut of HiTHIUM's residential energy storage business and the global launch of its new premium residential brand, ARKVOLT. The ARKVOLT portfolio includes three product lines: R30, F8S and L16/L16S. Powered by HiTHIUM's self-developed 8Cell 587Ah large-capacity cell, the R30 series further optimizes energy density, system efficiency and lifecycle cost for large homes and light C&I applications. The F8S series targets premium whole-home backup, while the L16/L16S series focuses on high returns and flexible expansion, covering home backup to light C&I scenarios. ARKVOLT's global debut marks a strategic extension of HiTHIUM's end-user energy service capabilities, supporting its shift from product globalization to brand globalization and laying a foundation for its global residential energy storage ecosystem.

During the exhibition, HiTHIUM signed strategic agreements with European partners including Turbo Energy, S.A., to deepen local deployment in long-duration storage integrated with AI energy management and C&I applications. Concurrently, HiTHIUM's 8Power 6.25MWh 4h LDES BESS achieved outstanding performance in large-scale fire tests, earning certification from UL Solutions while also passing TÜV Rheinland's assessment, thereby securing both UL 9540 and IEC 62933-5-2 certifications. This reinforces HiTHIUM's leadership in large-cell and system safety, and providing a solid foundation for global project scaling.

As renewable energy penetration continues to increase, LDES is moving toward large-scale application. HiTHIUM will continue to focus on LDES, technology innovation and global deployment, expanding its integrated portfolio across energy storage cells, systems and full-scenario applications to support global customers and the green energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999940/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756901/7c3129fca23bd8070ae415d1d2ae8b46_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithium-showcases-full-scenario-product-portfolio-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2026-accelerating-europes-energy-transition-with-long-duration-solutions-302810013.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.