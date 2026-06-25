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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 03:18 Uhr
30 Leser
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ZTT at Intersolar Europe 2026: Full-Industry-Chain Strength Powering a Low-Carbon Future

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clean energy event of the year is here - and cutting-edge technologies are making their way to Europe! From June 23 to 25, 2026, Munich hosts Intersolar Europe, one of the world's premier flagship exhibitions for the renewable energy sector, bringing together the industry's most advanced clean energy technologies and leading industrial players.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology (ZTT) makes a powerful return to Intersolar Europe (Booth C3.480), presenting its full-industry-chain core technologies spanning PV, energy storage, and hydrogen, complemented by mature system solutions and a proven global project track record. With customizable, highly reliable, and field-verified integrated "New Energy+" solutions, ZTT showcases the end-to-end strength, while jointly exploring new pathways for the global low-carbon energy transition.

On the opening day of the exhibition, ZTT delivered five consecutive professional keynote presentations, covering five strategic areas: power infrastructure, PV microgrids, energy storage innovation, green hydrogen coupling, and ESG sustainable development. The sessions provided a comprehensive overview of the company's cutting-edge technological advances and real-world global deployment practices.

On-site, ZTT signed orders for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage cabinets with two Hungarian customers. By leveraging the channel and project resources of two local energy enterprises, the company is poised to rapidly roll out regional C&I energy storage projects, further strengthening its footprint in the local end-user market. This lays a solid foundation for subsequent batch deliveries and long-term in-depth collaboration, while steadily expanding the market share and influence in the regional energy storage sector.

Throughout the exhibition, ZTT has been executing a multi-pronged strategy across the European market, delivering tangible outcomes on multiple fronts:

  • A storage distribution partnership with a local European energy enterprise, setting a new benchmark for China-Europe collaboration in the energy storage sector;
  • A long-term framework agreement with Bulgaria's largest substation EPC contractor, further consolidating its market presence in Eastern Europe;
  • Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for C&I energy storage products with a European EPC company and its subsidiary, as well as with an international power engineering firm, laying the groundwork for future deep-rooted cooperation.

The excitement continues! ZTT warmly invites global partners to visit Booth C3.480 and join us in shaping a low-carbon future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999891/fc3dc0dc_9364_4db7_9b0d_b994cca997c2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ztt-at-intersolar-europe-2026-full-industry-chain-strength-powering-a-low-carbon-future-302810066.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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