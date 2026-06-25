FPT Corporation today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption and co-innovation across Asia, with a strong focus on ASEAN, Japan, and South Korea. The collaboration brings together Microsoft's global AI platforms with FPT's large-scale delivery and regional market capabilities to support organizations as they move from AI experimentation to real-world, scalable impact, with measurable business outcomes.

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Representatives of FPT and Microsoft at the signing ceremony, formalizing an expanded strategic collaboration to advance AI Frontier innovation across Asia

The collaboration aligns with FPT's AI-First strategy and Microsoft's vision for human-agent collaboration, with the goal of enabling enterprises to redesign how work is done across engineering, operations, and business functions.

Positioning FPT as an AI Frontier Company

As part of the collaboration, FPT will work closely with Microsoft as an AI Frontier Company - a new type of organization defined as human-led and agent-operated, seamlessly embedding AI agents into everyday workflows and core processes, while exploring early adoption of Microsoft's next-generation AI technologies and joint co-innovation around generative and agentic AI. This includes early roadmap alignment, experimentation with emerging AI capabilities, and the development of reference architectures and industry showcases designed for enterprise scale.

Equipped with 30,000 AI-augmented engineers across its global presence, FPT is continuing to prioritize Microsoft platforms as part of its internal AI transformation, with a focus on Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot. As part of this journey, the Corporation is working toward equipping up to 20,000 developers with agentic development capabilities over the next three years, supporting the development of an AI-augmented workforce and modern engineering practices in order to accelerate AI transformation for FPT's global clients.

Through this elevated collaboration, which also serves as a pathway for more strategic future engagement models towards 2030, FPT aims to serve as a long-term reference organization and early adopter of Microsoft's AI platforms demonstrating how enterprises can move beyond productivity gains to fundamentally redesign workflows around human-AI collaboration.

"As enterprises move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, the challenge is no longer technology alone it is scale, resilience, and execution," said Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT Corporation. "Through our deepened collaboration with Microsoft, FPT is enabling global enterprises to accelerate AI transformation across different stages of maturity from early exploration to AI-enabled workforce productivity and upskilling, to the integration of AI into core processes and fully AI-native operations strengthening cybersecurity readiness, accelerating cloud and recovery architectures, and improving cost efficiency through productivity-led digital and AI transformation. We are committed to enabling clients to move faster, operate more intelligently, and scale AI capabilities wherever their business operates."

Driving joint go-to-market impact across Asia and Supporting national AI ambitions

The collaboration between Microsoft and FPT also establishes a structured Pathfinder approach to deepen joint engagement across priority Asian markets. This includes executive sponsorship, joint governance, investment and coordinated market initiatives across regions, designed to help enterprises adopt AI in a practical, scalable, and repeatable way, as well as joint capability-building initiatives across leadership, sales, and delivery teams.

Together, the two organizations will focus on building AI adoption models that can be deployed across industries supporting enterprises as they transition from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide AI transformation, enabled by Microsoft's technical expertise, enablement programs, and co-innovation resources.

Mayank Wadhwa, President of Microsoft ASEAN, said: "Vietnam is stepping into a pivotal phase of AI adoption, where organizations are ready to scale beyond pilots and redesign how work gets done. AI Frontier organizations, human-led and agent-operated, will define this next chapter. By combining Microsoft's trusted global AI platforms with FPT's large-scale capabilities and deep engineering strength, we are helping Vietnamese enterprises accelerate this transformation with safety, responsibility, and real impact."

The two sides are also aligned in supporting Vietnam's ambition to become an AI Frontier Government. Areas of collaboration include joint thought leadership, capability building, policy-aligned solution frameworks, and ecosystem engagement combining Microsoft's global AI platforms with FPT's local delivery and government engagement expertise, in alignment with Vietnam's national priorities and regulatory considerations.

FPT and Microsoft established their relationship in 1996 and have since collaborated on a broad range of technology initiatives, from e-government, taxation, customs, and hospital management systems to enterprise modernization programs. Over three decades, the relationship has continued to evolve in both scope and capability, with FPT building strong expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem to support large-scale deployments for global enterprises.

Backed by more than 3,000 Microsoft-certified engineers, FPT has further strengthened its position in AI-led transformation through specializations in AI, Machine Learning, and Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure. In 2026, the Corporation became the first Microsoft Enterprise System Integrator in Southeast Asia to achieve Frontier Partner designation one of the most selective tiers in the Microsoft ecosystem recognizing its proven track record in delivering end-to-end AI and cloud transformation at scale for global enterprises. More recently, FPT was also named a Microsoft AI Discovery Cards Featured Partner globally, underscoring its capabilities in helping enterprises translate AI ambition into actionable strategies and scalable implementation roadmaps.

To further affirm its commitment to enterprise-grade AI transformation, FPT also recently introduced FPT CASAN, a comprehensive AI transformation methodology designed to help organizations move from fragmented experimentation to scalable, real-world AI deployment. Built on a five-level AI-native framework Curious, Augmented, Standard, Automatic, and Native FPT CASAN provides a structured roadmap to assess readiness, strengthen governance, and operationalize AI across core functions, addressing siloed solutions and unstructured data to enable cohesive, outcome-driven adoption while unlocking efficiency and long-term competitive advantage.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com