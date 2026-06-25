



JAKARTA, June 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing ICETECH Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ("ICETECH") and PT Inovasi Anak Indonesia ("PARKEE"), a subsidiary of CentrePark Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") on June 17, 2026, at Treasury Tower in South Jakarta. The MOU establishes a strategic collaboration framework to accelerate the digital transformation of Indonesia's parking infrastructure, combining ICETECH's proven AI vision and smart parking solutions with PARKEE's extensive local operating network.The MOU was signed by Cui Kai, CEO of ICETECH, and Wilson Sumanang, CTO of PARKEE. CentrePark Group CEO Charles Richard Oentomo, CFO Chris Haryadi, and other representatives attended the signing.Under the MOU, ICETECH and PARKEE will collaborate on the deployment of smart parking technologies across Indonesia, focusing on intelligent hardware integration, digitalization of parking operations, and adaptation to local market requirements. The parties intend to jointly develop pilot projects that align technology deployment with local operating scenarios, and will evaluate potential business models for broader commercial rollout and long-term collaboration. Indonesia's smart parking market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 16.45% through 2028, providing a strong backdrop for the collaboration.About ICETECHFounded in Beijing, ICETECH is a smart parking and urban mobility technology company with 14 years of experience and the leading market share in China's static traffic sector. Its AI vision hardware and cloud-based platform serve more than 20,000 parking facilities and over 140 million registered vehicles, with products shipped to more than 80 countries and regions. ICETECH is recognized as a National "Little Giant" enterprise and counts Intel Capital among its strategic investors, and is expanding internationally across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.About PARKEE / CentrePark GroupPARKEE is the digital parking operating system and technology platform of CentrePark Group, one of Indonesia's leading smart mobility and parking solution providers, managing more than 750 project sites across over 60 cities. Founded in Jakarta in 2009, the group's ecosystem is now delivering beyond traditional parking operator services, including integrated parking solutions as well as value added services nationwide.Company: Beijing ICETECH Science and Technology Co., Ltd.Contact Person: YE LINEmail: rainie.ye@icetech-china.comWebsite: https://icetechglobal.com/Telephone: +86 13714120690City: BeijingSource: Beijing ICETECH Science and Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.