Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 05:30 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Power: Sungrow Unveils PowerStack 255CS Series for C&l: Stable, Seamless, Sustainable

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, launched its C&I PowerStack On&Off-Grid Solar-Storage solution at Intersolar Europe.

As electricity prices rise and grid reliability becomes an increasing concern worldwide, businesses are looking for solutions that can ensure continuous power supply while supporting their decarbonization goals. Sungrow's C&I PowerStack On&Off-Grid Solar-Storage solution is designed to meet these needs through flexible system configuration and multi-scenario adaptability, delivering stable and efficient power support for commercial and industrial users. The solution also supports multiple operation modes, including VPP, demand control, VSG, backup power, seamless switching, and black start, enabling strong adaptability across diverse grid conditions and operational requirements.

Two Architectures for Different Customer Needs

-DC-Coupled: Native All-in-One Seamless Backup

The DC-coupled solution combines the SH125CX hybrid inverter with the ST245CS-S energy storage system. Solar, battery storage, and diesel generation operate as one integrated energy system, enabling seamless transitions between grid-connected and off-grid operation.

For facilities with power demands of up to 250 kW, the solution eliminates the need for an additional automatic transfer switch (ATS) cabinet, reducing upfront investment and simplifying system design. Solar energy can also charge the battery directly, improving overall system efficiency and maximizing renewable energy utilization.

-AC-Coupled: Independent & Flexible Seamless Backup

Combining the SG series PV inverter with ST255CS storage and ATS1250, the system seamlessly takes over loads on grid failure; during extended outages, the diesel generator can be commanded to start and synchronize smoothly. The storage system integrates with existing PV systems through plug-and-play installation, requiring no modifications and keeping retrofit costs low.

New facilities benefit most from DC-coupled architecture for its superior cost-efficiency and existing facilities are best served by AC-coupled architecture for its minimal retrofit investment. The optimal solution depends on each customer's energy requirements and infrastructure.

Full Scenario Coverage Across C&I Applications

The solution is designed for wide-ranging applications, covering on-grid, on&off-grid, and off-grid scenarios. It supports deployment in commercial buildings such as retail shops and offices, as well as agriculture facilities, logistics hubs, and island resort standalone power systems.

Its versatility has been demonstrated in diverse real-world scenarios, from a fully off-grid sawmill in South Australia to weak-grid applications in Cambodia. Across different infrastructure environments, Sungrow's solution helps customers maintain critical power, reduce diesel reliance and build more sustainable operations.

Delivering Tangible Customer Value

  • Power stability: seamless on&off-grid switching with MW-level black-start capability for reliable and continuous operation
  • Full application coverage: scalable from a single unit to multi-cabinet systems, serving C&I buildings, islands, agriculture, logistics, and resorts
  • High return: reduce peak demand charges, optimize self-consumption and reduce diesel usage
  • Ultimate convenience: simple O&M and real-time management via iSolarCloud, ensuring smooth operation even in remote areas
  • Cell-to-plant security: proactive risk early warning, three-tier overcurrent protection, three-tier fire suppression, and greater peace of mind

As the global energy transition accelerates, On&Off-Grid Solar-Storage is shifting from "nice-to-have" to "must-have." Sungrow remains committed to delivering innovative clean energy solutions, empowering customers worldwide with stable, secure, and convenient green power.

CONTACT:
Luly Wang
luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com
+86 15618330862

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000237/000000_255CS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-unveils-powerstack-255cs-series-for-cl-stable-seamless-sustainable-302810151.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.