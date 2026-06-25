Digital Health Market Size to Reach USD 1,830.4 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Adoption of Telehealth, mHealth, AI-Based Solutions, and Connected Healthcare Technologies: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market is expected to witness significant expansion over the coming years, with the market size estimated at USD 347.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1,830.4 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc.

The rapid transformation of healthcare delivery systems, increasing integration of digital technologies across clinical workflows, growing demand for remote healthcare services, and rising adoption of patient-centric care models are accelerating the global digital health ecosystem. Healthcare organizations, technology providers, and governments worldwide are investing in digital infrastructure to improve accessibility, efficiency, and quality of healthcare services.

Digital Transformation Reshaping the Global Healthcare Landscape

Digital health technologies are becoming a critical component of modern healthcare systems by enabling connected care, real-time health monitoring, virtual consultations, electronic health records, and data-driven decision-making. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of healthcare professionals, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing preference for convenient healthcare solutions are contributing significantly to market growth.

The expansion of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, and increasing investments in healthcare technology are supporting the adoption of digital health platforms globally. Remote patient monitoring solutions, telehealth services, and mobile health applications are becoming increasingly important tools for healthcare providers and patients seeking continuous access to medical services.

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Telehealth and mHealth Technologies Drive Market Growth

Based on technology, the tele-healthcare segment dominated the digital health market with a 44.7% revenue share in 2025, supported by increasing adoption of virtual healthcare services, expanding internet accessibility, rising smartphone penetration, and growing demand for remote consultations.

The rapid evolution of telehealth platforms has enabled healthcare providers to deliver consultations, monitoring services, and follow-up care beyond traditional clinical settings. Increasing healthcare costs and the need to improve healthcare accessibility in underserved regions are further encouraging the adoption of digital care models.

The mHealth segment is also gaining momentum as consumers increasingly use smartphones and wearable technologies to monitor health metrics, manage chronic conditions, and access personalized healthcare solutions. Continuous improvements in mobile connectivity and digital awareness are expected to support the growth of mobile-based healthcare services.

Software Segment Leads Digital Health Market Expansion

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.7% in 2025. The segment growth is attributed to increasing adoption of healthcare software platforms among patients, healthcare providers, payers, and medical institutions.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly implementing advanced software solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), healthcare analytics platforms, digital therapeutics solutions, and clinical management systems to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced analytics is further transforming healthcare decision-making by enabling predictive insights, improved diagnostics, and personalized treatment approaches.

Rising Chronic Disease Burden Accelerates Digital Health Adoption

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer is creating increased demand for digital healthcare solutions that support continuous monitoring and disease management.

The diabetes application segment dominated the market with a share of over 25% in 2025, driven by the rising need for glucose monitoring solutions, digital disease management platforms, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring technologies.

Digital health platforms are helping patients actively participate in their healthcare journey by providing access to health information, enabling medication adherence tracking, and allowing healthcare professionals to monitor patient conditions remotely.

Patient-Centric Healthcare Models Fuel Market Opportunities

The patient segment held the largest share of over 35% in 2025 and is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus on personalized healthcare, self-management tools, and improved patient engagement is driving adoption across this segment.

Digital health solutions empower patients through mobile applications, wearable devices, virtual care platforms, and connected medical technologies that support preventive healthcare and proactive disease management.

Healthcare providers are also increasingly adopting digital solutions to enhance clinical efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver personalized treatment strategies.

North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Shows Strong Growth Potential

North America dominated the global digital health market in 2025, accounting for a 37.1% revenue share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare IT spending, favorable government initiatives, and strong adoption of emerging technologies.

The region continues to witness significant investments from healthcare technology companies, startups, and healthcare providers focused on developing innovative digital solutions.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period due to increasing smartphone adoption, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising digital literacy, and government initiatives supporting healthcare digitalization.

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Growing Investments and Strategic Developments Strengthen Competitive Landscape

The digital health industry is witnessing increasing investments, partnerships, and technological advancements as companies focus on expanding their digital healthcare offerings. Key industry participants are developing solutions across telehealth, healthcare analytics, wearable technologies, remote monitoring, and connected healthcare platforms.

Prominent companies operating in the digital health market include Oracle Cerner, Veradigm, Apple Inc., Telefonica S.A., McKesson Corp., Epic Systems Corp., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and CISCO Systems, Inc., among others.

Recent industry developments highlight the growing focus on artificial intelligence integration, digital care delivery models, and technology-enabled healthcare solutions. These advancements are expected to create new opportunities for market participants while improving healthcare accessibility worldwide.

Digital Health Market Outlook

The global digital health market is entering a transformative phase as healthcare systems increasingly adopt technology-driven approaches to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The combination of advanced connectivity, AI-powered healthcare solutions, increasing healthcare investments, and growing demand for remote care is expected to accelerate market expansion through 2033.

According to Grand View Research, the digital health market is positioned for substantial growth, reaching USD 1,830.4 billion by 2033, reflecting the continued evolution toward connected, accessible, and personalized healthcare ecosystems worldwide.

To learn more about growth opportunities in the Digital Health Market, access the full report from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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