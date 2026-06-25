DPC Holdings Limited ("Doncasters" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 27,858,585 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $33.00 per share. In addition, Doncasters has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4,178,787 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds to Doncasters from this offering are expected to be approximately $919.3 million (or approximately $1,057.2 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full), before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DPC" on June 25, 2026. The offering is expected to close on June 26, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Doncasters intends to use its net proceeds from this offering as well as the proceeds of approximately $144.0 million from the concurrent private placements previously disclosed to, among other uses, repay outstanding indebtedness including repaying our shareholder PIK loan, and the remainder for general corporate purposes including funding working capital, future growth projects and amounts due under our cash-based management incentive plan.

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint bookrunners for the offering. Barclays and Moelis are acting as joint bookrunners. RBC Capital Markets and Rothschild Co are acting as additional bookrunners.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Doncasters' expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the completion and timing of the closing of the offering, and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Doncasters' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in Doncasters' business, industry, and operations. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Doncasters undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Doncasters

Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel- and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the high growth Aerospace and IGT end markets. We primarily manufacture products that operate across some of the most in-demand aeroengine and gas turbine platforms, and through decades of operations, we have developed deep engineering expertise, technical know-how, and a collaborative, customer-centric culture that provides solutions to our OEM customers' most complex casting challenges. The Company operates 14 advanced manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, serving a broad blue-chip client base worldwide and maintaining a leading position in specialist manufacturing and casting of superalloys.

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Contacts:

Lucy Sharma

DPC Holdings Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@doncasters.com