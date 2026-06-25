H2SITE, a leading industrial company in hydrogen production and separation solutions, has completed a second closing of its Series B round. The transaction brings in EIC Fund with a private investor who will support the company's next phase of growth and increases H2SITE's total funding raised in this round to more than €42 million.

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H2SITE

These new partners, join BEV, Suma Capital, Hy24, Crane, Enagás Emprende, Calderion and CRPV who participated in the first closing, further validating the confidence of the European innovation ecosystem in H2SITE's ability to industrialize and deploy key hydrogen solutions at commercial scale.

Over the past years, H2SITE has successfully demonstrated the maturity and scalability of its technology, achieving more than 50,000 operating hours with its membrane reactors and separators, establishing advanced manufacturing capabilities in Europe, and producing and recycling thousands of Pd-based membranes every year.

The company is now entering a new phase focused on the execution of large-scale industrial projects and the global commercialization of its solutions, accelerating the deployment of technologies that have already been validated and are ready for replication across multiple markets and industries.

The EIC Fund becomes a strategic partner in this next chapter, supporting H2SITE's manufacturing growth, international development, and entry into key markets, including Asia.

The EIC Fund's investment complements the support previously provided through the EIC Accelerator programme, which enabled H2SITE to advance its ammonia cracking technology for low-carbon hydrogen production. The project, to be deployed at the Port of Antwerp, will help establish new clean, secure, and competitive hydrogen supply chains for hard-to-abate sectors while strengthening Europe's energy independence.

"This capital increase marks an important milestone in H2SITE's evolution as an industrial company. The continued support of European institutions and private investors reflects confidence in our ability to transform technological innovation into industrial assets and commercial projects that are scalable, replicable, and bankable. Our focus is now on executing flagship projects that while contributing to Europe's industrial competitiveness and energy independence," said Andrés Galnares, CEO of H2SITE.

"The EIC Fund joining our shareholder base is a significant milestone and a strong vote of confidence in H2SITE's ambition to become a global champion from Europe. This support will help us accelerate growth, scale our technology worldwide, and create long-term value for all our stakeholders," said Javier Cavada, Chairman of H2SITE

"Europe's energy transition will depend on our ability to move breakthrough technologies from validation to industrial deployment. H2SITE demonstrates how European deep tech companies can develop strategic technologies, build industrial capabilities and strengthen Europe's energy resilience. We're proud to support the company as it scales its hydrogen solutions and contributes to the development of more secure and competitive energy systems" said Hermann Hauser, Board Member of the EIC Fund.

Since its foundation, H2SITE has developed a unique industrial technology platform for efficient hydrogen production and separation, enabling its deployment across a wide range of energy and industrial applications. Today, the company works alongside leading industrial and energy partners to develop, operate, and scale commercial projects that drive the large-scale adoption of its solutions across strategic markets in Europe and beyond.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Andrés Galnares, CEO of H2SITE Andres.galnares@h2site.com