Telenor: KNL awarded position on UK defence framework

Fornebu, Norway / Oulu, Finland, 25 June 2026 - KNL, the defence communications specialist owned by Telenor Group, has been appointed as an approved supplier on the United Kingdom's Tactical Communication Systems Framework (RM6393).

KNL has been selected for both Lot 2 (Systems) and Lot 3 (Components), covering frameworks valued at up to GBP 4.7 billion and GBP 727 million respectively over an eight-year period. The dual appointment reflects KNL's capability to deliver both fully integrated high-frequency (HF) communication systems and specialist components for mission-critical defence operations. KNL joins a number of other suppliers of military-grade tactical communication and information systems on the framework.

The framework agreement provides KNL with access to compete for contracts with the British Armed Forces. Individual contracts will be awarded through competitive call-offs during the framework period and are expected to scale from initial test phases to large-scale orders. Inclusion on the framework does not guarantee revenues.

The framework runs for an initial 36 months to 25 June 2029, with potential prolongation of up to eight years in total.

Enhancing Telenor's position in mission-critical communications

For Telenor Group, the appointment signals growing international momentum in secure and resilient communications - and supports the company's strategic direction to expand in security-focused connectivity and mission-critical services amid shifting geopolitical conditions across Europe and beyond.

"As geopolitical uncertainty deepens, the importance of robust, resilient communications solutions has never been greater. KNL's appointment to this framework is a clear endorsement of the capabilities we have built, and it positions us to support a key NATO ally whilst driving international growth in a strategically important business area", says Dan Ouchterlony, Head of Telenor Amp.

Solidifying KNL's position as a trusted NATO-market partner

Appointment to the UK framework gives KNL structured visibility into forthcoming procurement cycles and an established route to market within one of the most advanced and competitive defence sectors in the world.

"The UK is a tier-one defence and security market, and this appointment is a substantial stamp of approval for KNL's capabilities. We have the track record, the technology, and now the recognised standing to compete for real opportunities - and we are ready to deliver", says Toni Lindén, CEO of KNL.

Building on strong European foundations

The UK appointment follows a number of significant framework agreements secured by KNL. The company holds long-term framework contracts with the Finnish Defence Forces and Sweden's Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for its CNHF communication system. Spanning 2025-2035, these agreements represent the first procurement of tactical communications and command-and-control systems under the NORDEFCO framework.

Together, these contracts underscore KNL's growing role in strengthening defence communications capabilities across Europe and reflect increasing confidence among defence and security organisations in the company's technology. This momentum is mirrored in KNL's recent financial performance, driven by rising demand for resilient communications solutions as governments continue to prioritise defence readiness.

"This is the result of years of disciplined investment in our technology and our people. The UK framework gives us a seat at the table in a market where the bar is extremely high. We intend to earn the trust of British customers the same way we have done across Scandinavia and the wider Nordic region - by delivering communications systems that perform when it matters most", says Lindén.

For additional information, please contact:

Oscar J. Sperre, Investor Relations Manager (+47 91380079)

David Fidjeland, Director Media Relations (+47 93467224)