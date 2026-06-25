A total of 2,662 exhibitors are taking part in The smarter E Europe trade fair in Munich in 2026. Although this is slightly fewer than last year's figure of around 2,700, all 19 halls at the Munich exhibition center are fully booked. The 206,000 square meters of exhibition space are completely occupied, a fact noted with satisfaction by Markus Elsässer, managing director of organizer Solar Promotion. The company is co-organizing the event with Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe. This year, the organizers have placed an even stronger emphasis on the concept of a fully renewable energy supply. ...

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