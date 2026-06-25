Global photovoltaic (PV) module shipments stabilized at the previous year's record level of around 706 GW in 2025, according to the 17th edition of the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV). The report is based on data from 38 companies and research institutions across the PV value chain. It can be downloaded free of charge via the Photovoltaic Production Equipment division of VDMA, which publishes the roadmap annually. After sharp price declines in 2023 and 2024, average spot prices for crystalline silicon modules rose by around 9% by the end of 2025 compared with the end ...

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