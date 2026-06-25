Victoria-headquartered Deakin University has conductected a large-scale randomised control trial exploring a virtual energy network (VEN) that enables households and small businesses to buy and sell solar and battery power. The VEN study, led by Deakin Business School and funded by Energy Consumers Australia's grants program investigates how households and small businesses can be enabled to sell excess solar or battery-stored power directly to others via a digital platform. 300 sellers and buyers in the trial from Queensland, New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and South Australia (SA) traded energy ...

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