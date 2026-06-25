LinqAlpha Wins Best AI Solution at the 2026 Hedge Fund Services Awards

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinqAlpha, the AI company building the first multi-agent AI system for public markets, today announced that it has been named Best AI Solution at the 2026 Hedge Fund Services Awards, presented by With Intelligence.

The Hedge Fund Services Awards recognize the service providers driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across the hedge fund industry. Winners are selected by an independent panel of senior industry leaders, including COOs, CFOs, CTOs, CCOs, and General Counsel from leading investment firms.

LinqAlpha was recognized for its innovative application of AI to institutional investment workflows. Its multi-agent platform helps investment firms transform fragmented market intelligence, research, meetings, and proprietary data into a searchable institutional knowledge base.

LinqAlpha supports investment workflows across asset classes, including equities, macro, credit, and multi-asset strategies. More than 70 financial institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia use LinqAlpha to support investment workflows across asset classes.

"This award is a strong validation of our vision to build the AI operating system for public markets," said Hojun Choi, Co-Founder and CEO of LinqAlpha. "Investment professionals face an overwhelming volume of information every day. We believe the future of investment research is not a single AI assistant, but teams of specialized AI agents working alongside investors as an institutional second brain. We are honored to be recognized by With Intelligence and grateful to the clients who continue to partner with us as we build that future."

About LinqAlpha

LinqAlpha is a New York-based AI company co-founded by former Goldman Sachs analysts and MIT computer science PhDs. The company is building the first multi-agent AI system purpose-built for public markets.

LinqAlpha has been featured by TechCrunch and Forbes for outperforming NVIDIA and OpenAI in industry benchmark evaluations. Today, more than 70 financial institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia use the platform to support investment research and decision-making.

For more information, visit www.linqalpha.com.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is a leading provider of investment intelligence, data, events, and networking opportunities for the global asset management industry. The Hedge Fund Services Awards recognize outstanding service providers delivering innovation, client service, and business impact across the investment ecosystem.

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