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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LinqAlpha Wins Best AI Solution at the 2026 Hedge Fund Services Awards

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinqAlpha, the AI company building the first multi-agent AI system for public markets, today announced that it has been named Best AI Solution at the 2026 Hedge Fund Services Awards, presented by With Intelligence.

The Hedge Fund Services Awards recognize the service providers driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across the hedge fund industry. Winners are selected by an independent panel of senior industry leaders, including COOs, CFOs, CTOs, CCOs, and General Counsel from leading investment firms.

LinqAlpha was recognized for its innovative application of AI to institutional investment workflows. Its multi-agent platform helps investment firms transform fragmented market intelligence, research, meetings, and proprietary data into a searchable institutional knowledge base.

LinqAlpha supports investment workflows across asset classes, including equities, macro, credit, and multi-asset strategies. More than 70 financial institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia use LinqAlpha to support investment workflows across asset classes.

"This award is a strong validation of our vision to build the AI operating system for public markets," said Hojun Choi, Co-Founder and CEO of LinqAlpha. "Investment professionals face an overwhelming volume of information every day. We believe the future of investment research is not a single AI assistant, but teams of specialized AI agents working alongside investors as an institutional second brain. We are honored to be recognized by With Intelligence and grateful to the clients who continue to partner with us as we build that future."

About LinqAlpha

LinqAlpha is a New York-based AI company co-founded by former Goldman Sachs analysts and MIT computer science PhDs. The company is building the first multi-agent AI system purpose-built for public markets.

LinqAlpha has been featured by TechCrunch and Forbes for outperforming NVIDIA and OpenAI in industry benchmark evaluations. Today, more than 70 financial institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia use the platform to support investment research and decision-making.

For more information, visit www.linqalpha.com.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is a leading provider of investment intelligence, data, events, and networking opportunities for the global asset management industry. The Hedge Fund Services Awards recognize outstanding service providers delivering innovation, client service, and business impact across the investment ecosystem.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linqalpha-wins-best-ai-solution-at-the-2026-hedge-fund-services-awards-302809642.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.