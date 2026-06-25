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WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 07:47
8,900 Euro
-3,36 % -0,309
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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Midea Energy - CLOU Electronics Unveils its Full-stack Energy Storage Solutions at The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Germany

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarter E Europe 2026 kicked off in Munich, Germany. Exhibiting alongside Midea Energy at their joint booth, CLOU demonstrated its end-to-end energy storage strengths tailored for Europe via cutting-edge products, proprietary innovations and all-in-one integrated energy offerings.

Targeting the utility-scale energy storage segment, CLOU unveiled the Aqua-C3.0 Ultra, which delivers 5.154 MWh of capacity in a compact 10 plus-foot container, with a total system weight of less than 39 tons. Compared to 20-foot containerized systems, the product achieves the optimal balance of capacity, dimensions, and weight, significantly reducing logistics costs, site footprint and installation complexity.

For C&I application, CLOU showcased the Aqua-E261, which is suitable for massive C&I users in Europe for its high safety, high return, and easy O&M characteristics. The device adopts 314Ah battery cells with a single cabinet capacity of 261kWh, achieving an overall cell temperature difference of =2.5°C through pack-level and cell-level balanced cooling.

At the exhibition, Midea Energy presented its integrated energy solution for AI data center scenarios. As the core platform of this solution, CLOU combines Midea's strengths in cooling, intelligent manufacturing and global supply chains with its own expertise in power electronics and energy storage. Integrating energy storage systems, HVDC, SST, BBU and Midea's maglev liquid-cooling chillers, the solution provides a one-stop energy architecture for next-generation supercomputing centers.

As energy storage systems evolve to 500Ah and above large-capacity cells, even tiny consistency deviations among cells will translate into greater actual energy differences. In response to this pain point, CLOU released the White Paper on Cell-Level DC-DC Energy Transfer Technology. This technology establishes a two-way energy scheduling channel among battery cells to support up to 5A currents, achieving the continuous online management of battery cell consistency, and increasing the full-lifecycle recurring revenue by about 4%.

This exhibition is an important part of the official overseas appearance of Midea Energy. As the core implementer of Midea Energy's overseas strategy, CLOU has implemented large-scale energy storage projects in multiple European countries including Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and North Macedonia, and has over 50 C&I energy storage sites in Europe, including the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. Looking ahead, CLOU will continue to leverage Midea Group's end-to-end resources and global delivery capabilities to serve as a long-term partner in Europe's energy transition.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-energy--clou-electronics-unveils-its-full-stack-energy-storage-solutions-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2026-in-germany-302810329.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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