Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Date of disclosure: 25 June 2026

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc and Osprey Investco Limited are today publishing their Annual Report and Financial Statements 2026

Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2026.

Each of the Annual Reports are attached to this announcement and will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact: Jenny Burke - investors@awg.com

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87