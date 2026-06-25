Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc
Date of disclosure: 25 June 2026
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2026.
Aigrette Financing Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2026.
The above Annual Reports are attached to this announcement and will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com
A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact: Jenny Burke - investors@awg.com
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56