Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
25 June 2026
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Sunbelt Rentals Holding, Inc. (the " Company") announces changes in the interests of persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company as listed below in the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company arising from the withholding of shares of common stock of the Company on 19 June 2026 and 20 June 2026, at a fair market value of $86.06, to satisfy certain tax obligations arising on the vesting of the pre-tax awards granted under the 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Brendan Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director and Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
Withholding of shares to pay U.S. income tax obligations upon the vesting of Performance Stock Units.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
19 June 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lynne Fuller-Andrews
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
$86.06
3,415
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
John Washburn
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, General Tool
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
$86.06
4,654
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kyle Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Specialty
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
$86.06
4,024
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Brad Lull
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
Withholding of shares to pay U.S. income tax obligations upon the vesting of Restricted Stock Units.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
20 June 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Barbara Clark
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
$86.06
2,362
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Contact: Gerald Clanton - +1 (803) 879-3679