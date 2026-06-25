Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive conversation with Ian Gendall, CEO and President of DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP). As billions flow into copper and supply gaps widen, Ian breaks down why aging mines are coming offline by 2030, how DLP's Aurora project in southern Peru is advancing toward a critical PEA in June, and why the project's high-grade molybdenum component (a critical defense and green energy metal) sets it apart. Discover how DLP navigates community relations, political risk, and what the market still underestimates about their world-class copper-moly-silver deposit. Plus, a first look at the emerging Esperanza project. If you're following copper, critical minerals, or junior mining opportunities, this is a must-watch.