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WKN: 905598 | ISIN: GB0004536594 | Ticker-Symbol: AQA
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 08:10
2,960 Euro
+4,23 % +0,120
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0003,30008:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC2,960+4,23 %
HB FULLER COMPANY57,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.