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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 08:18 Uhr
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Shanghai International Film & TV Festival: Shanghai International Film & TV Market Draws Record Global Participation

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai International Film & TV Market, co-hosted by the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival and the 31st Shanghai TV Festival, concluded on June 24 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. The integrated market brought together professionals from the film, television and online audiovisual sectors to advance cross-border cooperation and industry exchange across feature films, drama series, micro-dramas, documentaries, animation and audiovisual technologies.

International participation reached a new high this year. The market attracted approximately 200 exhibitors, including 75 overseas exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, marking a 50 percent year-on-year increase. Official delegations from countries such as Brazil, Russia, South Korea and Spain operated dedicated booths, while institutions from countries including Jordan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Croatia presented industry policies and cooperation opportunities. Jordan's Royal Film Commission also joined the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance during the market, expanding the network to 51 countries and 58 institutional members. Verified buyers came from six major regions worldwide and included major media groups, public broadcasters and regional streaming platforms.

The TV Festival placed equal emphasis on emerging online audiovisual formats. Its inaugural Youth Creation Day featured workshops on AIGC content creation and micro-drama development, while dedicated forums explored pathways toward premium micro-dramas in the AI era. The festival also highlighted Shanghai's efforts to support the development and international expansion of the micro-drama industry.

Digital upgrades improved business matchmaking efficiency. A newly launched online meeting reservation system enabled exhibitors and buyers to arrange one-on-one meetings in advance, receiving nearly 300 cross-border meeting requests shortly after its launch.

A wide range of industry events focused on emerging technologies and new business models in the screen industries. The AI BACKLOT technology forum examined cross-border co-production, virtual production workflows and AI-driven visual creation. The Chinese Series Overseas Promotion Pavilion attracted strong interest in Chinese short-form content, with platforms from Southeast Asia, India and Europe exploring licensing and distribution opportunities. A global trends workshop on June 21 brought together producers from the United Kingdom, India and Malaysia to discuss overseas demand for Chinese micro-dramas and emerging AI-driven production models.

Chen Guo, Managing Director of the Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center, said the market is designed to create "two-way empowerment" by providing international platforms for Chinese content and young creators while opening broader channels for global cooperation and resource sharing.

As China's only FIAPF-accredited A-list film festival, SIFF received a record 4,100 submissions from 125 countries and regions this year, with 82 percent being world premieres, underscoring the festival's growing international influence and Shanghai's role as a hub for global screen industry collaboration.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-international-film--tv-market-draws-record-global-participation-302810359.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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