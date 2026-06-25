Carr, Riggs & Ingram Names Dee Burger Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Technology and Consulting Leader to Guide the Firm's Next Phase of Growth and Client Service

ENTERPRISE, AL AND CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), a nationally recognized top 25* accounting and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Dee Burger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In the role, Burger will focus on helping the firm deliver high levels of client value across its broad portfolio of offerings while positioning CRI for continued growth.

Burger brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across the technology and consulting industries. Most recently, he served as President of North America for Insight Enterprises where he helped guide the company's transformation from a traditional technology reseller into a modern solutions integrator that pairs high-value services with leading technology partners. Earlier, over a 29-year career with Capgemini , a global consulting and technology services firm, he held a range of leadership roles across North America and globally. These included leading the company's telecommunications business, helping establish its digital, cloud, and consulting practices, and directing transformation programs that delivered significant improvements in growth and profitability.

"Dee is a proven leader who has spent his career helping organizations grow, modernize, and deliver greater value to their clients," said Bill Carr , chairman of CRI. "His experience scaling complex, client-focused businesses makes him the right person to lead CRI into its next chapter. We are glad to welcome him to the firm."

"CRI has built something rare: a partnership with deep client relationships, a broad portfolio of services, and a real commitment to its people," said Burger. "I am honored to join at such a pivotal moment, and I look forward to working alongside our partners and teams to help clients navigate what comes next and to extend the value CRI delivers in every market it serves."

Burger will work closely with CRI's partners and leadership team as the firm continues to expand its services and reach.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram

CRI is a nationally recognized top 25 accounting and advisory firm providing audit, tax, and business consulting services to clients across a wide range of industries. To learn more about CRI, please visit criadv.com .

CRI is an accounting, advisory, and consulting firm located in more than 50 markets across the United States and serving clients nationally. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance*, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, service organization reports* (SOC), business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, business consulting, professional athlete tax strategy, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25* nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIadv.com .

†This is not a CPA firm.

*Assurance, attest, and audit services provided by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C.

"Carr, Riggs & Ingram" and "CRI" are the brand names under which Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C. ("CRI CPA"), CRI Advisors, LLC ("CRI Advisors" or "Advisors"), and Capin Crouse, LLC ("Capin Crouse CPA"), and CRI Capin Crouse Advisors, LLC ("Capin Crouse Advisors") provide professional services. CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, CRI Advisors, Capin Crouse Advisors, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are licensed independent certified public accounting ("CPA") firms that separately provide attest services, as well as additional ancillary services, to their clients. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are independently owned CPA firms that provide attestation services separately from one another. CRI Advisors and Capin Crouse Advisors provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. CRI Advisors and its subsidiaries, including Capin Crouse Advisors, are not licensed CPA firms and will not provide any attest services. The entities falling under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand are independently owned and are not responsible or liable for the services and/or products provided, or engaged to be provided, by any other entity under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand. Our use of the terms "CRI," "we," "our," "us," and terms of similar import denotes the alternative practice structure conducted by CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, Capin Crouse Advisors, and CRI Advisors, as appropriate.

Media Contacts:

Cheryl Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer

629.208.7705

chunt@criadv.com

Betsy McTee, Director of Communications

629.208.7706

bmctee@criadv.com



SOURCE: CRI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cri-names-dee-burger-chief-executive-officer-1182062