Innovative Molecules GmbH: Innovative Molecules Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Trial of Adibelivir (IM-250), Advancing Company into Late-Stage Clinical Development

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the development of differentiated antiviral therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating adibelivir (IM-250) for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes.

The initiation of patient dosing marks a significant value-inflection point for the company and advances its lead program into proof-of-concept development. The Phase 2a study is designed to evaluate the safety, antiviral activity, pharmacokinetics, and clinical efficacy of adibelivir in patients with recurrent genital herpes.

Adibelivir is a novel, orally available helicase-primase inhibitor with a differentiated mechanism of action targeting herpes simplex virus (HSV) replication. The program has successfully progressed through clinical development and now enters a stage focused on demonstrating therapeutic benefit in patients.

"This milestone reflects the continued maturation of Innovative Molecules into a late-stage clinical biotechnology company," said Florian Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Molecules. "The first patient dosed in our Phase 2a trial represents a major step toward unlocking the full value of adibelivir and brings us closer to delivering a transformative therapy for patients affected by herpes simplex-associated diseases."

The advancement of adibelivir into Phase 2a further strengthens Innovative Molecules' growing virology franchise. In parallel, the company recently expanded its pipeline through the development of a novel antiviral program targeting Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), one of the most prevalent and clinically significant human viral infections worldwide. The EBV program is currently progressing through IND-enabling activities.

"With a Phase 2a asset in HSV and an EBV program approaching clinical readiness, Innovative Molecules is uniquely positioned as a leading developer of next-generation therapies targeting herpesviruses," said Joachim Rothe, Chairman of Innovative Molecules' advisory board and Partner at EQT Life Sciences.

About Adibelivir (IM-250)

Adibelivir (IM-250) is a novel selective helicase-primase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of herpes simplex-associated diseases. The compound is designed to inhibit viral replication through a mechanism distinct from currently available nucleoside analogues and has demonstrated potent antiviral activity in preclinical and clinical studies.

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company based in Munich, Germany, focused on the development of differentiated antiviral therapies for serious viral diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through innovative mechanisms of action.

Its lead program, adibelivir (IM-250), is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical development. In addition, the company is advancing a novel EBV antiviral program, with an IND-enabling development candidate expected to enter clinical development following completion of ongoing preclinical activities.

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