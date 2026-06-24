Black Hills Corp. Releases 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Continued Progress on Goals and Customer-focused Solutions

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress toward emissions reduction goals, strategic infrastructure investments and innovative solutions to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective energy across the communities it serves.

"For more than 140 years, we've delivered energy as a trusted partner to our customers and communities," said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "This year's report reflects strong, measurable progress and our continued commitment to a balanced, forward-looking sustainability strategy."

In 2025, the company achieved a 43% reduction in electric utility emissions intensity compared to 2005, driven by the addition of renewable and natural gas resources and the retirement of aging power plants. It also reduced natural gas utility emissions by 25% since 2022, including a 53% reduction from transfer stations, reflecting strong progress toward its net-zero by 2035 goal through expanded leak detection and repair efforts.

Additional highlights include:

Strengthening infrastructure: Completed the 260-mile Ready Wyoming transmission expansion project and invested approximately $900 million in system improvements and maintenance

Completed the 260-mile Ready Wyoming transmission expansion project and invested approximately $900 million in system improvements and maintenance Driving economic impact: Delivered an estimated $1.65 billion in direct economic impact across the communities served

Delivered an estimated $1.65 billion in direct economic impact across the communities served Advancing innovation: Continued progress on carbon capture and hydrogen initiatives at the Neil Simpson Complex

Continued progress on carbon capture and hydrogen initiatives at the Neil Simpson Complex Enhancing system resilience: Launched a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program and expanded advanced weather monitoring capabilities

Launched a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program and expanded advanced weather monitoring capabilities Empowering customers: Energy efficiency programs helped conserve more than 13 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 295,000 dekatherms of natural gas



Looking ahead

"We're at an exciting moment in the energy industry," said Evans. "As demand grows and expectations evolve, we're focused on making thoughtful investments, advancing practical innovation and continuing to deliver value for our customers and communities."

Black Hills Corp. remains committed to building a safer, more resilient, reliable and sustainable energy future while staying grounded in its mission of improving life with energy. To learn more about the company's progress and sustainability commitments, visit blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability to view the full 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About Black Hills Corp.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.37 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

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