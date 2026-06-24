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WKN: A2PMFM | ISIN: CA48213Y1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
JUSHI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUSHI HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 22:18 Uhr
40 Leser
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Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders' Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF: , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announces the voting results of the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that was held today as follows:

  1. Setting the Number of Directors

    The number of directors of the Company was set at five.
ForAgainstBroker Non-Votes
93,621,122 (99.115%)836,251 (0.885%)142
  1. Election of the Nominated Directors

    All five nominees set forth in the Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement for the Meeting (the "Circular") dated May 11, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote in respect to each nominee as follows:
Director Number and percentage of Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Shares") represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Broker Non-Votes
James A. Cacioppo48,988,841 (98.431%)780,649 (1.569%)44,688,025
Benjamin Cross49,006,681 (98.467%)762,809 (1.533%)44,688,025
Stephen Monroe49,005,814 (98.466%)763,676 (1.534%)44,688,025
Marina Hahn49,370,945 (99.199%)398,545 (0.801%)44,688,025
Billy Wafford49,412,483 (99.283%)357,007 (0.717%)44,688,025
  1. Appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as Auditors

    The appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as auditors of the Company was ratified and the Shareholders authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration and set the terms of engagement:
ForWithhold
93,040,855 (98.500%)1,416,660 (1.500%)
  1. Redomicile of the Company from British Columbia, Canada to Nevada, United States of America

    The Shareholders passed a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in Appendix A to the Circular, to approve a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving, among other things, the continuance and domestication of the Company from the laws of British Columbia, Canada to the laws of the State of Nevada in the United States, as more particularly described in the Circular:
ForAgainstAbstainBroker Non-Votes
49,096,864 (98.649%)587,188 (1.180%)85,438 (0.172%)44,688,025

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn..

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations
Trent Woloveck
Co-Chief Strategy Director
614-271-4349
trent@jushico.com
investors@jushico.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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